Progressives wary of possible Biden Supreme Court pick Childs on criminal justice, cite harsh pot sentence



Some progressives have suggested that the 2009 possible biden Supreme Court-appointed J.P. Michelle is concerned about a sentence handed down by Childs where a man was jailed for 12 years on a non-violent marijuana charge, according to a report.

The White House has said in a statement that the decision was “one of the thousands” of “children” to be judged over the years and that it has always supported “access to justice for criminals.”

American Prospect, a progressive publication, reported Thursday that while Childs was a county circuit judge in South Carolina, he sentenced a man named William Roy Goodwin to 12 years in prison for half a pound of marijuana.

Goodwin was caught on a hidden camera selling marijuana to a secret police officer, according to the prospect. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts, hoping for up to five years in prison if convicted.

But prosecutors argued for a larger sentence, according to Prospect, and the children granted it – sending Goodwin away for more than a decade.

“Offensive,” liberal commentator Crystal Ball tweeted in response to the story.

Tom Nelson, a progressive Democrat senator candidate from Wisconsin, said, “The hits keep coming. Now we’re learning that Judge Childs has thrown some people into the clink to get a lot of talk for more than a decade.” “How many more reasons do we need to reject his nomination?”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates told Gadget Clock Digital that “President Biden is evaluating the children of this Supreme Court vacancy because he is proud to nominate him for the DC Circuit Court: because of his record, character and values.” He has served as an honorary federal judge since President Obama chose him in 2010 on the basis of his experience on the South Carolina bench, as well as his “extraordinary integrity” and “unwavering commitment to justice.”

Bates also highlighted that the children acted as judges to assist drug offenders and other convicted felons.

In his 16 years as a judge, he has made thousands of decisions. As a federal judge, Judge Childs has built and continues his court’s first drug court program ক Columbia Bridge – which has moved drug defendants out of prison for drug-related offenses. Towards treatment and reform, “Bates said.

He added: “Also, as a state court judge, he similarly prioritized access to justice for criminal defendants, adjusting his courtroom schedule to enable public defenders to spend more time with clients and less time waiting in court.” “The president is considering him among the other deeply qualified potential Supreme Court nominees and the attacks will not inform his decision.”

Goodwin told Prospect that he was disturbed by his sentence and that he was “given more time than the people who killed someone. It was insane.” He alleges that the children were severely punished because he was shooting for federal court appointments, which came months later.

The case comes as the punishment for juvenile delinquency comes as the pace of legalization of recreational cannabis continues to grow in the Blue State and Red State – as well as in the federal government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY, is campaigning for the Senate to pass legislation to legalize cannabis federally. And he may have some allies in the GOP on this issue. Representative Nancy Mess, RS.C., is pushing for federal cannabis legalization in the House.

Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, D-Ill., Advocates protection for the state-legal cannabis trade. He is a co-sponsor of the Bipartisan Safe Banking Act, which aims to help such entities access banking and financial services that are currently unavailable to them.

Neither the census office nor Durbin’s office immediately responded to a request for comment on Prospect Story on Friday morning. A spokeswoman for Children did not respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

Some members of the legal cannabis industry, however, point out that the punishment of children against Goodwin is part of a larger pattern for decades in the war on drugs, and pressures the federal government to act on marijuana laws.

“There are many more U.S. citizens, mainly from the black and brown community, who have been unequally targeted for either incarceration or non-violent cannabis crime,” said Narmin Jaras, chief development officer for the exclusive brand of Michigan-based marijuana business.

“Such incidents explain why more laws, such as the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which have social equity provisions, need to be passed by Congress,” said Louise Marchan, CEO of Flora Growth, an international cannabis company.

Children is now a judge in the federal district court of South Carolina. He was nominated for a U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit before Justice Stephen Breyer announced plans to retire at the end of the current Supreme Court term.

Representative Jim Cliburn, DSC, is a big booster for kids and has a significant influence on the White House. Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. He also praised the children effectively in recent weeks

Other top potential candidates for the Brewer vacancy are DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krueger and Sheryl Eiffel, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klein met with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss the vacancy. Several Democrat senators have said they believe the White House has already elected its Supreme Court. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. “I thought they had one – their minds were already made up,” he said.

Kelly Fares of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.