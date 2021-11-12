Project Veritas: Journalists or Political Spies?
WASHINGTON – Just hours after FBI agents raided the homes of two former Project Veritas operators last week, conservative group leader James O’Keefe went to YouTube to defend his work as “responsible, ethical journalism material.”
“We never break the law,” he said, referring to the FBI’s investigation into members of his group for possible involvement in the theft of a diary kept by President Biden’s daughter, Ashley. “Actually, one of your moral rules is to act like you have 12 jurors on your shoulders.”
Project Veritas occupies a gray area between investigative journalism and political espionage, and internal documents obtained by The New York Times show how far its misleading reporting methods can go in measuring how much the group has worked with its lawyers. Federal laws.
Documents, a series of memos written by the group’s attorneys, detailed routes to Project Veritas sting operations – which typically separate people from the practice of certified journalism by hiring people who conceal their true identities or fabricate them to avoid violations of federal law. Such as the law against lying to government officials.
The document, for example, highlights the concern of Project Veritas operators that the operation, which was launched in 2018 to secretly record staff from the FBI, the Justice Department and other agencies, was led by President Donald J. Spying in the hope of exposing bias against Trump could violate the law – a law passed at the height of World War I that is commonly used to prosecute spies.
“Because the motive is relevant – and broadly defined – it would be paramount to ensure that the motive of PV journalists in any operation is compressed and legitimate,” wrote the group’s media lawyer, Benjamin Barr, while answering the group’s questions about using the dating app Tinder. Its directors can meet with government officials, possibly with some national security clearances.
In a separate July 2017 memorandum, Mr. Barr emailed the group’s representative that the criminal law, which includes false statements to federal officials, is “a broad, dangerous law prohibiting Veritas operations.”
The documents offer new insights into the group’s work at a time when it faces potential legal trouble in its diary scrutiny – and indicate that its defense will depend on casting itself as a journalism organization protected by the First Amendment.
The FBI last week arrested Mr. O’Keefe and two former Project Veritas operators – Eric Kochran and Spencer Meads – were searched. Mr. O’Keefe has admitted receiving a grand jury subpoena in the case.
Mr O’Keefe and his lawyer Paul Callie revealed new details about the diary investigation and the FBI’s search to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Monday. During the interview, Mr. Kelly said that Project Veritas had paid for the right to publish the diary but was unable to confirm that it belonged to Ms. Biden, and in the end she decided not to comment on the contents. Excerpts from the diary were later published by another conservative website.
Mr. One of the offenses listed on O’Keefe’s search warrant was “transporting material across the state,” his lawyer said. There is criminal law against moving stolen goods from one state to another.
Mr O’Keefe said the FBI took his phone, which contained confidential donor and source information. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
The legal documents obtained by The Times were written several years ago, when Project Veritas was transforming itself from a small operation into a more closely modeled group on a small intelligence-gathering organization.
During the Trump administration, the group saw a flood of new donations from private donors and conservative organizations, and recruited former American and British intelligence and military personnel to train Project Veritas agents in Spycraft.
In a statement issued by one of his lawyers, Project Veritas said it was “proud of the entire work it is doing behind this legal memo and to ensure that every investigative journalism complies with all applicable laws.”
The statement said the work “reflects the dedication of the First Amendment to Project Veritas, which protects the right to information with those in power.”
Project Veritas 2020 is suing the New York Times over a video made by a group accusing them of voter fraud in Minnesota.
Many news organizations consult with lawyers on a regular basis, but some of Project Veritas’ questions indicate interest in using legal and borderline testing techniques for their legal team.
In a February 2018 memo, Mr. Barr said he was writing “in response to group questions about the use of Tinder to meet potential agents of the Deep State or those with national security clearances.”
The document elaborates on the dangers of espionage law and warns that Project Veritas should not attempt to obtain or publish any information related to national security. “In addition, as more facts and developments occur in these investigations, it is advisable to pursue further legal advice,” the memo said.
The Times had previously reported that in the summer of 2018, Project Veritas paid to rent a luxury home in Georgetown, a convenient place for women activists to go on dates with federal employees from the FBI, State Department and Department of Justice and other agencies. . In September 2018, Project Veritas released a video as part of the “Deep State Unmasked” series.
One of the documents mentions “Richard”, a possible reference to Richard Seddon, a former MI6 officer. Mr. Seddon was hired in 2016 to join Project Veritas by Eric Prince, a military contractor, and Betsy Davos’ brother, who served as Secretary of Education during the Trump administration.
In 2017, Mr. Seddon trained Project Veritas operators at Mr. Prince’s Family Ranch in Wyoming, according to training documents and former directors. He helped oversee job growth, often interviewing potential employees at the airport in Cody, Vaio, near Prince Ranch.
Mr. Sedan, who lives in Wyoming, left Project Veritas in mid-2018 to conduct his own political espionage operations against Democrats and Republicans in Wyoming and Colorado who were considered insufficiently loyal to Mr. Trump. According to people familiar with her role, the operation was funded at least to some extent by Susan Gore, a wealthy conservative and heir to Gore-Tex Fortune. (Ms. Gore has publicly refused to fund the operation.)
She is the founder of a conservative organization called the Pillar of Law Institute, of which Mr. Barr is the president of Project Veritas.
In another legal document, the group was told that its operatives could not use fake names or false pretenses in order to attend the campaign events, which were attended by Secret Service veterinarians.
“I believe that going backstage or going to a closed event that requires the identification of the Secret Service is an invitation to a 1001 charge,” Memo said, referring to federal law against lying to government officials. Able to win the court using the First Amendment challenge.
The memo warns Project Veritas staff: “I don’t expect you to get as close to the line as you suggest, broadly speaking, this is a good opportunity for a test case.”
Mr O’Keefe likes to be described as a crusade journalist who exposes his wrongdoings, targeting liberal groups and democratic politicians. They have boasted on social media that he is building “The next great intelligence agency.”
Mr. O’Keefe’s operatives use fake identities and secret recordings to deceive suspicious targets.
In legal documents, Mr. Bar refers to Project Veritas employees as “operative” or “agent” as well as “journalist”.
In 2017, Project Veritas began airing secret footage of the Times staff in a series called “American Pravda.” In one case, a London Times editor was secretly recorded by two operators known as James Arthurton and Thor Holt, a former Project Veritas employee. Mr Holt did not respond to a request for comment and could not be reached for comment.
The documents show that Project Veritas had sought legal advice from a lawyer in London to conduct an undercover investigation using “secret recordings of audio and video”.
Using the fake name, the lawyer said “no problem” and said the proposed operation, “most likely, would be legal in England and Wales.”
The Times provided copies of some legal memos to Bill Gruskin, a professor at Columbia School of Journalism and former deputy managing editor of The Wall Street Journal and executive editor of Bloomberg News.
Mr. Gruskin, who has written about Project Veritas, said that Mr. Some of the bar’s memos offer “very good advice,” especially when it comes to recording phone conversations and other strategic recommendations.
He said the secret nature of Project Veritas’ work was more problematic.
“You are deliberately cheating and you have lost your moral standing,” Mr Gruskin said. “Every newsroom I’ve ever worked on has said that undercover journalism is basically unacceptable. I have never been told by a journalist that he wants to be portrayed as someone who is not. “
In 2010, Shri. O’Keefe and three others pleaded guilty to federal misconduct after admitting to entering a government building in New Orleans under false pretenses as part of a sting operation.
In 2016, Project Veritas Operative broke into Democracy Partners, a political consulting firm, using fake names and fake resumes and secretly recording employees. In his book, American Pravada: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News, Mr. O’Keefe said that the operatives “literally lived in the American capital, as Americans abroad did in Moscow during the Cold War.”
Democracy Partners later sued Project Veritas. In a ruling last month, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Democrat partner Project Veritas’ behavior in an upcoming lawsuit could be referred to as a “political espionage operation.”
Michael S. Schmidt Contributed to the report.
