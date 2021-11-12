Project Veritas: Journalists or Political Spies?

WASHINGTON – Just hours after FBI agents raided the homes of two former Project Veritas operators last week, conservative group leader James O’Keefe went to YouTube to defend his work as “responsible, ethical journalism material.”

“We never break the law,” he said, referring to the FBI’s investigation into members of his group for possible involvement in the theft of a diary kept by President Biden’s daughter, Ashley. “Actually, one of your moral rules is to act like you have 12 jurors on your shoulders.”

Project Veritas occupies a gray area between investigative journalism and political espionage, and internal documents obtained by The New York Times show how far its misleading reporting methods can go in measuring how much the group has worked with its lawyers. Federal laws.

Documents, a series of memos written by the group’s attorneys, detailed routes to Project Veritas sting operations – which typically separate people from the practice of certified journalism by hiring people who conceal their true identities or fabricate them to avoid violations of federal law. Such as the law against lying to government officials.