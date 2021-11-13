Project Veritas Tells Judge It Was Assured Biden Diary Was Legally Obtained

A conservative group called Project Veritas told federal judges that it had received a diary from two people who said it was legal. She got it after giving up.

“Project Veritas had no involvement in how the two men obtained the diary,” the group’s lawyers said in a letter to a federal judge in New York on Wednesday. The group’s attorneys were seeking a so-called special master from U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres to determine if the material seized by federal investigators could be used as evidence in their investigation.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Contrary to Project Veritas’ description of how the diary was obtained, a warrant used by federal authorities to search the home of the group’s founder, James O’Keefe, last Saturday indicated that federal officials believed the property had been stolen.