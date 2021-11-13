Project Veritas Tells Judge It Was Assured Biden Diary Was Legally Obtained
A conservative group called Project Veritas told federal judges that it had received a diary from two people who said it was legal. She got it after giving up.
“Project Veritas had no involvement in how the two men obtained the diary,” the group’s lawyers said in a letter to a federal judge in New York on Wednesday. The group’s attorneys were seeking a so-called special master from U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres to determine if the material seized by federal investigators could be used as evidence in their investigation.
Contrary to Project Veritas’ description of how the diary was obtained, a warrant used by federal authorities to search the home of the group’s founder, James O’Keefe, last Saturday indicated that federal officials believed the property had been stolen.
Proceedings in the case have been sealed, but a Fox News producer provided the New York Times with a copy of a letter written by Project Veritas attorneys and a copy of its attachment, along with a copy of the search warrant. The producer was seeking comments from the Times about the allegations in a letter leaked to the Times by the Justice Department.
Judge Torres ruled on Thursday that the government should refrain from examining the contents of Mr O’Keefe’s search, including cellphones, unless it decides whether to appoint a special master. Judge Veritas’ judgment posted on Twitter by the lawyer of Project Veritas. The judges set a schedule for the government and Project Veritas so she could get more information in the next few days and indicated she was unlikely to rule for at least a week.
The FBI last week issued a search warrant at the home of Mr. O’Keefe and two former employees of the group.
Project Veritas never published Ms. Biden’s diary. This was made public two weeks before the 2020 election by a right-wing website that posted several photographs of diary pages written by Ms. Biden. The website says she obtained the diary from a “whistle-blower” who worked for a media organization that decided not to publish stories on the subject.
The search warrant states that the government is seeking answers to specific questions in its investigation into Project Veritas, which previously said it had purchased the diary.
According to the search warrant, which described Ms Biden’s assets as “stolen”, the government said it was looking for evidence from Mr O’Keefe on how Ms Biden’s assets were obtained and whether Biden’s assets had been surveyed before. Were taken.
The government has said it is looking into any communications created by the group to send Ms. Biden, Mr. Biden and others about her assets.
The government said in a search warrant that the crimes it was investigating included conspiracy to smuggle stolen property into a state highway, possession of stolen goods and transporting stolen property on a state highway.
Project Veritas sought to portray itself as a news media organization that decided not to publish the diary, suggesting that it was being targeted by Biden’s Department of Justice, and that federal investigators had revealed the existence of the findings to The Times reporter.
The purpose of the leaked information was to avoid criticism that the DOJ was being used to target a news agency seen by some critics of the Biden administration over the case of President Biden’s daughter’s diary, Project Veritas lawyers said in a letter.
He added: “Members of the news media like Mr. O’Keefe and Project Veritas depend on an atmosphere of confidence and trust. If the government, in pursuance of a search warrant, thoroughly investigates the reporter’s electronic devices – including information and communications with government critics, watchdogs and whistle-blowers – the press’s task of finding out the truth will fail.
Susan C. Beech And Matthew Cullen Contributed to research.
