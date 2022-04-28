Prominent Republicans back Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in the midterms: ‘Nevada is turning red’



The first Republicans were saying, “Make America great again.” Now, they say, “Make Nevada red again.”

This mid-season, the state of Nevada has been the focus of campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, who has turned the state from blue to red.

“We have a chance to make Nevada red again,” said Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general from 2015 to 2019.

Leading Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, have backed Luxalt.

Desantis attended a “Rise Up” rally in support of Luxalt on Wednesday evening.

Two are confident that the Nevadans will vote red in November.

“We’re going up, and the waves are coming. People are trying to get our country back, and we’re putting some wins on the board,” Laxalt said.

DeSantis says he doesn’t usually campaign for candidates outside of Florida, but Luxalt was an exception that puts at risk – inflation, illegal immigration and electoral integrity, just to name a few.

Trump-backed Luxalt reached $ 1.6 million in three months

On immigration issues, DeSantis threatened to bus unregistered people into Delaware to enter the United States illegally, which state President Joe Biden represented as a U.S. senator for nearly four decades before becoming vice president under former President Barack Obama.

“If Biden takes illegal aliens into the state of Florida, I’ll send them back to Delaware,” Desantis said.

Scholars see Desantis as a contender for the 2024 presidency, and Nevada is the fourth state to vote on the GOP’s presidential-nominated calendar.

At a rally in Luxembourg on Wednesday, after a nationwide claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Dissentis insisted on his state’s voting laws.

He also condemned President Biden and the current state of the economy.

“I’m afraid Biden is going to plunge us into recession,” Desantis said. “At the end of the day, inflation is a biden-flux. It’s because of its bad policy.”

Sen. Cruz also joined Luxalt’s campaign, speaking at one of his rallies last Friday.

“I’m here to tell you, Nevada is turning red,” said Sen. Cruz. “November is not going to be just a red wave. November is going to be a tidal wave. It’s going to be a tsunami.”

Lexalt’s opponent is incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, who has held the seat since 2015. Cortez Masto was Lexalt’s predecessor as Attorney General of Nevada from 2007 to 2015.

In the 2016 general election, 47% of Nevada voters Cortez cast their ballots for Masto, which at that time was about 45% for his opponent. All but one of the state’s 17 counties voted Republican. Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas, carries the Democratic vote for a majority of Cortez Masto votes.

The seat is for a term of six years. This is the first time since Trump took office that the Senate seat is ready for re-election.

Condemning his opponent has been the focus of Luxalt’s campaign. In the past, he has said Cortez Masto, a Latina, has abandoned his constituency, especially Hispanic voters.

Laxalt hosted the “Latinos for Laxalt” event in early March, he said at the time.[Cortez Masto] He thinks he deserves that vote. We need to ask him what he has done to support the Latino community in Nevada. “

LAXALT has launched the Republican race in the state which is a top GOP 2022 target

He said Latins were “annoyed” with the Democratic Party.

In addition to influencing the Latino vote, Laxalt is calling for a secure border, a stable economy and a tough-on-crime approach.

On immigration, Luxalt blamed his opponent, Cortez Masto, for his rally on Wednesday.

“Our law enforcement across the border can’t handle it. They haven’t received any support from the federal government,” Laxalt said. “They have not received any support from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, so we are going to get her out.”

Luxalt also ran for governor of Nevada in 2018, winning 45% of the vote . Incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak (D), who is running for re-election, won with about 50% of the vote. Only two counties – Washo and Clark – voted blue in this election, and yet, the Democratic candidate has won.

Luxalt and his supporters are expecting different results this November.