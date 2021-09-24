Promise of better wages for food providers
Today is Friday. We’ll look at the steps New York City is taking to improve conditions for low-wage food deliverers who became a lifeline during the pandemic. We’ll also go to the New York Public Library for a glimpse of the holdings you can’t borrow.
They were already everywhere, the fixtures of Cityscapes and the new economy on their electric bikes.
But when the pandemic struck and restaurants closed, delivery workers became essential to many New Yorkers who brought food to closed customers day and night. chicken tikka masala? eggs over easy? Sent by unseen apps, not squeaking over the steady two-way radio, the deliverers went on their rounds. They navigated dangerous roads, faced terrible weather and risked being robbed and attacked.
And he took home a meager salary.
On Thursday, cities moved to improve their working conditions. The city council approved the first minimum wage standards in the country for deliveries working for app-based services such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. As noted by my colleague Jeffrey Mays, other cities have taken steps to regulate food delivery apps, but none have gone as far as New York.
It’s been two years since my colleague Andy Newman spent six days as an anti-traffic, tip-seeking food deliverer, traversing the city on a bicycle. He then wrote that the work was “like a game of real-life speed chess often played in the city’s treacherous grid”, with riders working on multiple apps at once.
As the city council prepared to approve the law on Thursday, they scanned recent stories and said it was “very clear that the frenzy, invisibility and desperation that characterized the job had not changed.” He said the video of those shouting slogans in waist-deep water after Hurricane Ida had left little doubt about the pressure of those workers.
Subminimum salary, bad tips
The job still pays minimum wage with substandard tips. This was outlined in a recent report released by the Workers’ Justice Project, an advocacy group, and Cornell University’s Worker Institute. It put the net pay of app-based delivery workers, including tips, at $12.21 an hour. Without tips—which the report calls “a highly volatile form of income”—his pay dropped to $7.87 an hour.
Andy learned the hard way not to rely on tips. He gave an egg sandwich to a woman on the Upper East Side and sang “Happy Birthday”. Tip he got? Zero.
That was before the pandemic. New Yorkers proved to be big tippers once the coronavirus hit and in-person dining became a memory. But according to an analysis by our Times colleagues Kevin Culey and Amanda Rosa in June, customers became less generous when restaurants reopened. And the Workers Justice-Cornell study said underpaid or non-payment of basic wages and tips worsened during the pandemic.
Jose Ramirez – who has worked as a delivery worker in Manhattan for four years and is a member of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group that has fought for safety for delivery workers, as reported by news site The City – Said he was earning around $8 an hour before tips. He said he has to work more than 10 hours a day to make enough to support himself.
“People sometimes come up to me after I’ve made a delivery and tell me they’re sorry they can’t tip me,” Mr. Ramirez said. “I’m glad I helped, but I’m not getting paid.” He said he had to bear the costs of the tools of the trade – his bicycle, his bag and his cellphone.
Andy said it was clear the job was still dangerous — nine delivery workers died on the job this year as of last week. This is injury-prone work, a constant concern as the jobs do not provide health insurance. Less than half of those surveyed said they were in an accident while on a delivery run. Slightly more – 54 percent – said their bike was stolen. About 30 percent reported being attacked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who supported the bills, said he himself did not use the food delivery app. “Cut out the middleman and support the local restaurant directly,” he said.
Season
Be prepared for thunderstorms and showers, which will clear up later. Temperatures are in the low 70s and then dropping to the high 50s at night, so expect a chilly evening. Take care, New York.
optional side parking
Effective until Tuesday (Shemini Etzereth).
Latest New York News
An Overview of Library Treasures That Aren’t Books
It is about something new, something old and a place where many things are borrowed. No wedding is involved.
Something new is a drone with a video camera that made the video above. It took off over the New York Public Library, where there are millions of things that can be borrowed, but drones don’t, orbiting a new gallery opening Friday. You can’t check out Thomas Jefferson’s handwritten draft copy of the Declaration of Independence and take it home to read. (It contains a paragraph condemning slavery that was omitted from the final version, which was adopted on July 4, 1776.)
The drone’s eye-view, created by production company Sky Tech One, displayed dozens of other objects, among them the writing desk of Charles Dickens. Drones floated by the only surviving copy of a letter from Christopher Columbus to King Ferdinand’s court announcing his “discovery” of America. It also passed the first-edition sheet music of “The Star Spangled Banner,” typos and all. Francis Scott Key’s lyrics may have been adapted to a T for the United States, but the sheet music describes it as “A Parriotic Song”.
The library calls the display the Polonsky Exhibition of Treasures of the New York Public Library. It was written by financier Leonard Polonsky, who has lived in London for years but grew up in Brooklyn and went to New York University. I got a preview of a story in 2019, before the new gallery was created.
I wrote in 2019 that the objects on the exhibition have always been available to scholars and researchers, but that the library wanted to make everyday visitors aware that there is more to it than books.
It reflects the library’s broad mission, to collect and preserve knowledge “so anyone – now or a generation from now – can explore it, learn from it, understand it in new contexts and develop and preserve it”. could use to create a better, brighter next chapter,” Anthony Library President W. Marx said.
what are we reading
Dear Diary:
On one of the last snowy evenings of winter, I was walking through the village, headed for an Uptown train with my umbrella, scarf, and neck on, intending to avoid the icy spots on the sidewalk.
A young man, probably in his mid-20s, in a black pea coat and hoodie, came up to me. I was ready for him to ask me for directions to the New School or the Path Train.
He stopped directly in front of me, an innocent look on his face.
“Tell me something about life,” he said.
Interesting assignment.
“It’s important to be present,” I said. “Be in every moment as much as you can.”
He was still looking at me.
“And take away the worry; It generally sucks.”
He stood there.
“This is right?” I asked.
“Yes,” he said, and then he went through the snow.
— Robert Moulthrop
Illustrated by Agnes Lee. Read more Metropolitan Diary here.
#Promise #wages #food #providers
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.