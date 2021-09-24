Promise of better wages for food providers

That was before the pandemic. New Yorkers proved to be big tippers once the coronavirus hit and in-person dining became a memory. But according to an analysis by our Times colleagues Kevin Culey and Amanda Rosa in June, customers became less generous when restaurants reopened. And the Workers Justice-Cornell study said underpaid or non-payment of basic wages and tips worsened during the pandemic.

Jose Ramirez – who has worked as a delivery worker in Manhattan for four years and is a member of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a group that has fought for safety for delivery workers, as reported by news site The City – Said he was earning around $8 an hour before tips. He said he has to work more than 10 hours a day to make enough to support himself.

“People sometimes come up to me after I’ve made a delivery and tell me they’re sorry they can’t tip me,” Mr. Ramirez said. “I’m glad I helped, but I’m not getting paid.” He said he had to bear the costs of the tools of the trade – his bicycle, his bag and his cellphone.

Andy said it was clear the job was still dangerous — nine delivery workers died on the job this year as of last week. This is injury-prone work, a constant concern as the jobs do not provide health insurance. Less than half of those surveyed said they were in an accident while on a delivery run. Slightly more – 54 percent – said their bike was stolen. About 30 percent reported being attacked.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who supported the bills, said he himself did not use the food delivery app. “Cut out the middleman and support the local restaurant directly,” he said.

Season

Be prepared for thunderstorms and showers, which will clear up later. Temperatures are in the low 70s and then dropping to the high 50s at night, so expect a chilly evening. Take care, New York.