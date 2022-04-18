Promising cancer vaccine in the works utilizing similar mRNA technology that combats COVID: Duke researchers



The COVID-19 vaccine technology doesn’t just fight viruses – it can fight cancer.

Duke researchers have discovered the potential for a cancer vaccine based on the same messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology, used by the Covid-19 vaccine to fight a type of breast cancer that releases a protein called HER2, according to a recent Fox 8 report.

“It’s a product called RNA nucleic acid that encodes a specific protein and then binds it to what we call a lipid nanoparticle, which is really a little fatty bubble, and it can be injected into your body and It teaches your body what to do immunologically, “said Dr. Zachary Hartman, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery, Pathology and Immunology at Duke University School of Medicine.

Hartman works in Duke’s lab leading the research.

Dr. Herbert Kim Lairley, who runs the lab and has been at Duke for nearly 40 years, reports that he has seen firsthand how cancer therapy has evolved from chemotherapy to targeted immunotherapy, with its countless side effects.

“Think about it: in my career, the complete opposite of fate for immunotherapy which may be considered an outsider, which is never likely to work, the most prominent form of cancer therapy and the development of new cancer therapeutics in the world, today,” added Lairley. George Bert Geller, Professor of Cancer Research, and Professor of Surgery, Immunology, and Pathology at Duke University.

According to clinical cancer research, the HER2 protein, which is associated with invasive tumor growth, is overdrived in 20% to 30% of breast cancers, so treatments against this protein are targeted, but drug resistance limits its use, says Learley.

So in 2019, Duke researchers found the potential in a 1-phase clinical trial with a vaccine that induced anti-tumor growth in seven out of 22 patients who had recurrent breast cancer, two of whom continued to survive during the published study. An updated July 9, 2019 press release.

“We’re working on it,” he told Gadget Clock [vaccine mRNA] Technology for many years. COVID-19 highlights the power of the epidemic. “

Although the current vaccine, a synthetic mRNA vaccine, is indicated against breast cancer, it can be used for other cancers that release the HER2 protein, including lung cancer, stomach and esophageal cancer, Lverly added.

“Vaccines stimulate the immune system, especially the malignant T cells, which are now active and respond to the detection and destruction of tumor cells. “Lyerly told Gadget Clock.

According to the news outlet, explaining the context of how mRNA vaccines work in our bodies during an epidemic, he alleviated some people’s concerns that mRNA technology could be harmful.

“You have mRNA in your body – there are billions of mRNA copies in your body right now. And so, you have to be concerned that introducing an mRNA coding of a viral protein is going to be harmful to you. If you become infected, your body will get a thousand times more mRNA from the virus. “

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is vaccination, he added, who revealed to Gadget Clock that he has equity in AlphaVax, a biopharmaceutical company that has a patent for the mRNA vaccine.

But while research vaccines work to a certain extent against breast cancer, tumors may employ “backup strategies” for survival, according to a 2020 Duke press release.

So researchers are now in the process of testing whether a new treatment works, called a phase 2 trial, which combines the vaccine with an immune checkpoint inhibitor called pembrolizumab, which has limited benefits against breast cancer when used alone but when combined with the vaccine. Also, carrying “one-two punches”, has been added to the press release.

“By working together, the vaccine primes the immune system and the checkpoint inhibitor then activates the T-cells, resulting in pronounced tumor reduction and long-term tumor-free survival,” the press release said.

“I think in my lifetime we will see cancer as a more managed disease,” Hartman said.

“We’re going to launch Dial and be able to treat more of this type of cancer in the coming years and decades where it wasn’t the same sentence 20 or 30 years ago. I don’t think we’re going to be able to rid the world of cancer, but I think We will be able to prevent many cancers and then many cancers that we will be able to catch and treat quickly, we will have a very effective treatment. “