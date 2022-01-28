Promotion to SC / ST: Court refuses to fix criteria for reservation, said – states are bound to collect these figures; Supreme Court refused to lay down yardstick for granting Reservation in Promotion to SCs / STs The court did not decide on the criteria, said – the state is bound to collect these figures

In the decision of the Mandal Commission, the possibility of quota (reservation) in promotion was ruled out.

The Supreme Court on Friday (January 28, 2022) refused to set any criteria for granting reservation in promotion to people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs. A three-member bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai said that the state governments are bound to collect data on the lack of representation of SC/STs.

The bench further said, “Based on the arguments, we divided the arguments into six points. is a criterion. In the light of Jarnail Singh and Nagraj case, we have said that we cannot set any criteria. In order to collect quantitative data, we have said that the states are bound to collect these data.

According to the report of news agency PTI, the top court said that the gathering of information about inadequate representation of SCs/STs cannot be seen in relation to the entire service or category. This has to be seen with reference to the category or grade of the posts on which promotion is sought. According to the bench, “If the data relating to representation of SCs/STs is in relation to the entire service, then the entity (which should be cadre) collecting the quantifiable data about the promotion posts would be of no use.”

Regarding representation in the right proportion, the court said that it has not seen this aspect. Keeping in view the relevant factors, the task of ascertaining the inadequate representation of SC/ST in promotion has been left to the States. The court had reserved its decision on October 26, 2021.

Earlier, the Center had asked the bench to lay down a definite and deterministic basis for the central and state governments to implement reservation in promotion for SCs and STs in government jobs. On behalf of the Centre, then Attorney General K. Of. Venugopal argued that SCs/STs have been kept out of the mainstream for years. “We have to bring equality (with respect to reservation) in the interest of the country to give them equal opportunities.”

The Attorney General’s statement was, “If you do not lay down the deciding basis for the states and the Center, then there will be a large number of petitions. There will never be an end to the issue on which principle to give reservation.” Venugopal had referred to the Supreme Court’s 1992 Indira Sawhney case to the 2018 Jarnail Singh case. The Indira Sawhney case is popularly known as the Mandal Commission case.