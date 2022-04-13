Propaganda campaign launched against Pakistan Army Chief, social media worker of Imran’s party arrested

Even after the fall of the Imran government in Pakistan, the period of difficulties for his party is not over yet. New allegations are being made about former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Questions have also been raised on the relationship between Imran Khan and the army. Meanwhile, eight social media workers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) have been arrested for allegedly running a propaganda campaign against the country’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday made these arrests from different parts of Punjab province for allegedly targeting Bajwa and Supreme Court judges on social media. Imran had to lose the prime minister’s post after a no-confidence motion moved against him on March 8 by a united opposition was successful last Sunday. In the days following the no-confidence motion, a campaign against Bajwa started trending on Twitter.

According to the FIA, it has received from intelligence agencies a list of 50 suspects involved in a social media campaign against Bajwa and the judges of the apex court and out of these eight people have been taken into custody. In thousands of tweets released on Twitter, the Pakistan Army Chief and Supreme Court judges were accused of removing Imran from the post of Prime Minister at the behest of America. Imran’s close aide Asad Umar said in a tweet, “PTI’s petition challenging the harassment of social media workers has been finalised. It will be filed in the high courts on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, in a meeting of military officers of Pakistan held on Tuesday, the campaign launched against the army on social media was discussed. During this, full faith was expressed in the ‘considered stand of the military leadership to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in the country’.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th meeting of the Formation Commanders was held at the Army Headquarters and was attended by Army Corps Commanders, Chief Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders. According to the statement, the meeting was presided over by Army Chief General Bajwa. It said, “The meeting discussed the recent propaganda campaign launched by some elements to defame the Pakistan Army and create distance between the institution and the society.”

According to the statement, “Pakistan’s national security is of paramount importance. The Pakistan Army has always stood by government establishments to protect it and will always stand by without compromise.”