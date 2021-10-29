Property worth 74 crores of former BSP MLC attached, ED took action in Dehradun under money laundering

The ED had taken cognizance of a criminal complaint filed by the SFIO against Iqbal and others from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The money laundering case was registered after taking cognizance of the CBI cases relating to sand-mining and sale of sugar mills.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land worth Rs 74 crore in Dehradun in connection with a money laundering case against former Uttar Pradesh BSP MLC Mohammad Iqbal. In 2016, the Supreme Court, while hearing a PIL, had directed the CBI to conduct a probe against Iqbal. The PIL had alleged that the former MLC had siphoned off government money by forgery.

The Lucknow office of the central probe agency has issued a provisional attachment order under PMLA for attachment of immovable properties, India Today reported. This was confirmed by the Joint Director of ED. The ED had taken cognizance of a criminal complaint filed by the SFIO against Iqbal and others from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The money laundering case was registered after taking cognizance of the CBI cases relating to sand-mining and sale of sugar mills.

According to the agency, sugar mills were sold to Iqbal and his family members for only Rs 60.28 crore during 2010-11 at ‘pocky’ rates. At that time there was a BSP government in Uttar Pradesh and Mayawati was the Chief Minister. Haji Iqbal is a resident of Saharanpur, UP. Iqbal also has a college in Saharanpur. That college also made headlines.

After getting the directions of the Supreme Court, the CBI team raided the former BSP MLC’s residence in Saharanpur. Apart from this, the CBI team raided his Mirzapur residence. Raids were also conducted in Lucknow and Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The CBI team was after him since the year 2016.

It is being told that there are many serious cases against former MLC Haji Mohammad Iqbal related to shell companies and mining, which are being investigated by various agencies. The CBI had raided the former MLC’s residence in Mirzapur in connection with the sale of government sugar mills under the BSP government.