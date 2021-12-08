Proposal Would Allow E.U. to Retaliate Against Economic Pressure

BRUSSELS – The European Union on Wednesday proposed new measures aimed at punishing parties seeking to influence its political policies through economic pressure, such as trade sanctions or a boycott of European products.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, called the “armament of trade for other geopolitical purposes” a new tool, arguing that it was an “anti-coercion tool” for those who view it as an unfair trade pressure.

The proposed measures would give the Commission broad powers to impose punitive sanctions on individuals, companies and countries. The proposal includes rates and quotas; Restrictions on intellectual property rights; And limiting access to the block’s financial markets, public procurement and EU-funded research programs.

Officials said measures were needed because the block had become a target of financial threat in recent years.