Proposal Would Allow E.U. to Retaliate Against Economic Pressure
BRUSSELS – The European Union on Wednesday proposed new measures aimed at punishing parties seeking to influence its political policies through economic pressure, such as trade sanctions or a boycott of European products.
The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, called the “armament of trade for other geopolitical purposes” a new tool, arguing that it was an “anti-coercion tool” for those who view it as an unfair trade pressure.
The proposed measures would give the Commission broad powers to impose punitive sanctions on individuals, companies and countries. The proposal includes rates and quotas; Restrictions on intellectual property rights; And limiting access to the block’s financial markets, public procurement and EU-funded research programs.
Officials said measures were needed because the block had become a target of financial threat in recent years.
“The European Union will not hesitate to push back when we are in danger,” the bloc’s trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrowski, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the bloc would “stand firm in its defense.”
These measures would also limit the ability of individual member states to veto retaliatory sanctions against third countries, which has often undermined the unity of the bloc. According to the commission’s proposal, ratification can only be blocked by a majority of member states, citing the current need for consensus.
Mr Dombrovsky cited a recent case involving a dispute between Lithuania and China in which there could be “clearly a reason” for Beijing to take action.
Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has accused Beijing of blocking imports of its products after Lithuanian authorities allowed Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, to allow Taiwan to open a representative office in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, in November.
He added that “excuses to block or threaten to cut off gas supplies as a means of influencing EU decision-making” could also be a reason for activating the measures.
President of Belarus Alexander G. Lukashenko last month threatened to cut off gas supplies to the European Union if sanctions were imposed on his country over the migration crisis on the Polish border, according to EU officials.
Jonathan Hackenbroch of the European Council on Foreign Relations said that President Donald J. The European Union, under Trump’s leadership, was also aware of the pressure from the United States.
“Trump’s experience was the biggest blow to European thinking in years,” Mr Hackenbroch said, referring to retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed by President Trump on some European countries, as well as secondary sanctions. Due to US sanctions on Iran and Russia.
“Now the focus is mainly on China and Russia,” Mr Hackenbroch said. “But what happened under Trump is still on the minds of Europeans.”
For the law to become law, it must be approved by a majority of member states and the European Parliament. It is likely to face opposition from some member nations, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, who are concerned that the measures may violate WTO rules and be unequal.
Analysts say these measures could increase the bloc’s geopolitical influence, but risk trade wars rather than prevent them.
“The European Union has always been a strong supporter of multilateralism, so we have to be very careful in designing such mechanisms,” said Fabian Zuleg, head of the European Policy Center in Brussels. “But the main thing is that from a European point of view, multilateral institutions are not capable of meeting such challenges. Therefore, the European Union must find parallel ways to protect its values and interests. “
One question, Mr Zuleg said, was how countries like China or the United States would react to sanctions from the European Union.
“If you apply it to a country that is very powerful and has a lot of potential for countermeasures that are justified from their point of view, you can quickly get into a very difficult situation, which could escalate. He said.
France, which will take over the presidency of the EU in January, said in a statement issued by its trade ministry that the proposed measures would fill a “significant gap” and be a step towards a “less naive trade policy”.
A majority of members of the European Parliament are advocating a tougher stance on trade and foreign policy, and some have welcomed the proposal.
Anna-Michel Asimkopoulo, a member of parliament’s trade committee, called it a “necessary and important tool” to prevent blackmail and improper practices.
Bernd Lange, chairman of Parliament’s trade committee, said it was important to have a broad definition of economic coercion, with the United States threatening to tax digital companies in France, another example. “It’s not about the license to kill,” he said. “It’s likely to resist coercive measures.”
The US representative to the European Union declined to comment on the proposal.
