Proposed Tax Changes Focus on the Rich
So how do you define who is rich?
The latest proposed tax changes from the House Ways and Means Committee essentially say that a wealthy person is someone who earns $400,000 per year or a couple with $450,000 in annual income.
Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist in Boulder, Colo., said, “The rich are simply used to describe people who have more than us, when we don’t think they deserve it.” “The definition of rich is completely subjective,” adding that “$400,000 is just an arbitrary number – it can make you ‘rich’ in Central America but middle class on the coasts.”
Four years ago, when the final changes were made to the Internal Revenue Code, there was an emphasis on a lower tax rate for corporations and the super-wealthy, especially those who owned real estate and who had a very specific tax-deferred tax rate. could benefit from the strategy. on the property.
This time, corporations aren’t going to pay too many taxes, at least not as much as some progressives wanted. Instead, tax law focuses on raising revenue from the wealthy.
“All of this law is focused on the individual and moving to the rich,” said Michael Kosnitzky, partner at law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. “The increase in the corporate tax rate does not go to the wealthy because corporate taxes are paid by shareholders, who receive less dividends, employees who receive less wages, and consumers, who pay more for goods and services. These The proposals are met on personal income tax. ”
The proposed top income tax rate of 39.6 percent looks like the old top rate of 39.6 percent from 2017. This amounts to an income of $400,000 for an individual and $450,000 for a couple, which is slightly below the income level in 2017. Currently, the highest income tax bracket, at 37 percent, starts at $523,600 for an individual and $628,300 for a couple.
But those affected by the new rate will also have to pay more because there are fewer deductions than before the 2017 change in the tax code.
“You have to look at the effective rate,” said Pam Lucina, chief fiduciary officer and head of trust and advisory services at financial services firm Northern Trust. “We have very little deduction, so the rate of 39.6 percent is very high.”
What affected many was the loss of the full deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT. In the 2017 changes, the deduction was limited to $10,000 and primarily affected people who lived in Democratic-controlled states on the Northeast and West Coast, where state income and property taxes are higher.
Limiting it gave the US Treasury more money. In 2017, unlimited cuts cost the federal government an estimated $122.5 billion; CAP reduced that number to $24.4 billion the following year.
Details of the tax proposal are still being negotiated, and lawmakers representing affected states said they hoped they could reinstate more SALT cuts. One proposal would double the deduction to $20,000, not the wholesale return that it was.
The tax defining this year’s buzz has been capital gains. The proposal in the law — raising the rate from 20 percent to 25 percent for people earning more than $400,000 — came as a relief to two sets of taxpayers: the very wealthy and anyone who can inherit the property.
The Biden administration started the year talking about raising the capital gains rate to the ordinary income tax rate for high earners and rejecting a provision that would enable people to acquire assets free of capital gains.
The administration’s original proposal talked about a top capital gains rate of 43.4 percent — the top income tax rate and a 3.8 percent surcharge on investment income paid for Obamacare — for people earning more than $1 million. But most of the attention was drawn to President Biden’s proposal to end the so-called step-up by death by virtue of death—which wipes out all taxable gains in estates that are passed on to heirs. Repealing it would have resulted in additional tax revenue of $11 billion annually.
That offer has since been abandoned.
“Any loss of a step-up in Aadhaar is not a big win for wealthy families,” said Edward Wren, a private client and partner in the tax group at law firm Withersworldwide.
But that change was not made to save wealthy families. This was done because the change could harm families with more modest means that had assets to pass on to their children.
“This provision benefits the very wealthy who have built businesses,” said Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore Wealth Management. “But it also benefits anyone who inherited a home from their parents and grandparents, which may have hundreds of thousands of dollars that could be subject to capital gains tax. not just the top 1 percent or the top 0.1 percent. This would not have been a popular strategy.”
Taxes affecting estates and large gifts have long been ripe for tax changes. One change would bring the estate tax exemption back to the level it was in the Obama administration. But it is unlikely to garner much revenue from billionaires and billionaires. While the proposed exemption would increase from $11.7 million to about $6 million per person, the property tax rate would remain at 40 percent. This is what matters to the greatest wealth.
“If we want to prevent dynasties, the most important top property tax rate is,” said Harland Levinson, a certified public accountant in Beverly Hills, Calif. “The exemption amount is important but not really important. It is the maximum tax rate that affects the largest estates.”
However, several other proposals aim to clamp down on areas that have allowed the wealthiest and most sophisticated Americans enough money to pass tax-free to heirs. One is closing access to a variety of grantor trusts that provide enormous wealth transfer opportunities for the super wealthy.
One popular type is for someone to put an asset, such as stock in a private company that is about to go public, into a short-term grantor trust and pass all appreciation to an heir tax-free. Or an individual can use a different type of grantor trust to pay all taxes on the investment in the trust, allowing that investment to be tax-exempt.
“Grantee trusts have been the bread and butter of estate planning,” said Mr. Miller. “This proposal threatens to liquidate grantor trusts on the date the bill is enacted.”
The tax proposals are also targeting loopholes that have favored the highest earners in certain industries, such as that the private equity world would eliminate the preferential tax treatment on interest used by high earners.
Another proposal looks to reduce the preferential treatment of shares that start-up founders and early employees receive, known as the qualified small business stock limit.
As it stands now, the first $10 million in those shares can be excluded from tax when the company goes public. The proposal would reduce that $10 million amount to $5 million.
This will help reduce the impact when people find ways to take the deduction multiple times.
“The founders were using the provision to contribute shares to the trusts and then stacking those $10 million exclusions on top of each other,” said Tara Thompson Popernick, director of research for the Wealth Strategy Group at Bernstein Private Wealth Management. ” “They could fund multiple trusts. There was almost an exhausted amount that could be put out. Fifty percent is still a huge advantage.”
And for anyone who misses out, there’s an additional 3 percent tax for people earning more than $5 million a year, and a cap on individual retirement accounts set at $10 million (which was in response to a ProPublica article in which Peter Thiel, Silicon Valley Investor Was Revealed, Had a $5 Billion Tax-Free Retirement Account.)
Any discussion on taxes will revolve around paying your fair share, but fairness is in the eyes of the person being taxed. But financial psychologist Mr Klontz said his research has shown that most people only think about it when someone else is paying them.
“At the end of the day, we all want it to feel fair, but no one wants to be over-taxed,” he said. “If you think rich people are greedy and selfish, you might feel justified in taking more from them. But in this political climate, there is a good chance that all these tax changes could be reversed in the next election. .
