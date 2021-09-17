Proposed Tax Changes Focus on the Rich

So how do you define who is rich?

The latest proposed tax changes from the House Ways and Means Committee essentially say that a wealthy person is someone who earns $400,000 per year or a couple with $450,000 in annual income.

Brad Klontz, a financial psychologist in Boulder, Colo., said, “The rich are simply used to describe people who have more than us, when we don’t think they deserve it.” “The definition of rich is completely subjective,” adding that “$400,000 is just an arbitrary number – it can make you ‘rich’ in Central America but middle class on the coasts.”

Four years ago, when the final changes were made to the Internal Revenue Code, there was an emphasis on a lower tax rate for corporations and the super-wealthy, especially those who owned real estate and who had a very specific tax-deferred tax rate. could benefit from the strategy. on the property.

This time, corporations aren’t going to pay too many taxes, at least not as much as some progressives wanted. Instead, tax law focuses on raising revenue from the wealthy.