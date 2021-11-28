Pros and Cons of Solar Energy for Farmers

Farming can be one of the most labor-intensive and costly industries to be in. A farmer spends months on end to cultivate and take care of a crop so that they can get the most profit out of their harvest. Of that profit, a major part can go into expenses like feed, pesticides, machinery, and electricity. While some of these expenses are unavoidable, with the help of a solar panel system as well as a solar charge controller, they can bring a reduction in one of the biggest expenses – electricity.

In a farm, electricity is utilized to run different. Having a renewable energy source in place will enable farmers to access the required electricity for free. However, installing a solar panel system can be a costly undertaking and something that not every farmer can afford. If you are thinking of installing a solar panel system for your farm, here are some pros and cons that you should consider.

Pros of Solar Energy for Farmers

It Reduces Operating Costs

Solar energy is free for everybody. So it doesn’t matter if electricity is used to just light up the bulbs or there is whole processing filled with heavy machinery, solar energy will help farmers cut down on electrical costs. The bigger the system will be, the less energy would be required from the power grid, resulting in lesser electricity bills.

Tax Savings

Many countries are offering attractive tax rebates to people who are incorporating solar energy into their homes, businesses, or farms. While it doesn’t mean that you don’t have to pay your taxes anymore, it gives incentives to adopt solar energy and buy equipment like solar charge controllers. Couple the money you can save on taxes along with the money saved on electrical costs and installing a solar panel system will soon look like a great idea.

Decreases Dependency on Power Grids

Most of the farmers still live in rural areas where a continuous power supply can be a miracle. If farmers are unable to power up the borewell in time to water their crops, it could lead to a huge loss come harvest season. But with the help of solar panels and the ever-present sun, farmers can be sure of generating electricity when they require it the most. This is a great option to not just limit the dependency on higher authorities to provide electricity but to also future-proof your farm from changing electricity costs.

Low Maintenance

Solar panels are simple. You point it to the sun, leave them as it is and they’ll start generating electricity sooner rather than later. This makes maintaining a solar farm quite easy and risk-free. The sun will rise every day and even when there is a cloud cover, the panels can develop some energy without any difficulties.

Cons of Solar Energy for Farmers

While there is no disadvantage of free electricity, it does come with a few strings attached and for some farmers, these strings can be a deal-breaker.

Solar Panels Require Space

Even if you decide to install panels on your roof or on the ground, they would still eat up some of the real estates. If you are a farmer who doesn’t have a concrete roof, roof mounts become out of the picture. If you only have a limited farm to work with, the panels will take up the space there as well.

Upfront Investment

Solar panels have a warranty of –10 – 25 years. While they can give a positive return of investment over a long period of time and become effectively free of cost in terms of savings, the upfront costs of installing solar panels can still be too much for some farmers.

The System Requires Additional Equipment

Solar panels don’t directly provide energy to our homes. Along with the panels, you need to buy a solar battery, an inverter, tracking systems, and more for it to work properly. This can further drive up the cost of installing a solar panel system on your farm.

What Does it Mean For You?

As a farmer, you need to consider a lot of different elements to make sure that your expenses don’t go overboard from your earnings. The solar system for agriculture has both advantages and disadvantages that make it important to evaluate its effects closely for your farm. While free of cost electricity, independence from central power grids, and sustained savings over time feel like too good of an opportunity to leave out, installing it can be costly as well.

Solar panels, mountings, solar charge controllers, batteries, inverters and several other components make up the entire solar system. On one hand, it could mean increased savings for your farm while on the other, it could mean unnecessary land occupancy that can reduce your ability to grow crops. This makes it an important decision for farmers to take and one that shouldn’t be taken on the benefits alone.