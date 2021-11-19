Prosecutor Challenges Assailant on Whether Arbery Posed a Threat

Brunswick, Ga. – Travis McMillan was cross-examined by the plaintiff, who shot Ahmed Arberry to death, raised questions on Thursday over the defendant’s argument that Mr Arberry threatened him, and Mr McMillan revealed the social media post. Done before the murder in which he described the crime suspects as “insects”.

The inquiry took place on the 10th and final day of the trial in the small coastal town of Brunswick, where a number of black campaigners and civil rights advocates had gathered to support the family of the 25-year-old black man, Mr Arberry. Who was assassinated in February 2020. Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Protesters also protested an attempt by defense attorney Kevin Goff to ban high-profile black activists in the courtroom, including Jesse Jackson. Appeared in the gallery several times with members of Mr. Arberry’s family.

Mr McMillan, 35, was one of three men charged in the murder case. His lawyers have argued that he is pursuing Mr. Arberry and carrying out “duties and responsibilities” for his family and neighbors, whom he considered to be suspicious neighbors, surrounded by concerns about property crimes.