Prosecutor Challenges Assailant on Whether Arbery Posed a Threat
Brunswick, Ga. – Travis McMillan was cross-examined by the plaintiff, who shot Ahmed Arberry to death, raised questions on Thursday over the defendant’s argument that Mr Arberry threatened him, and Mr McMillan revealed the social media post. Done before the murder in which he described the crime suspects as “insects”.
The inquiry took place on the 10th and final day of the trial in the small coastal town of Brunswick, where a number of black campaigners and civil rights advocates had gathered to support the family of the 25-year-old black man, Mr Arberry. Who was assassinated in February 2020. Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Protesters also protested an attempt by defense attorney Kevin Goff to ban high-profile black activists in the courtroom, including Jesse Jackson. Appeared in the gallery several times with members of Mr. Arberry’s family.
Mr McMillan, 35, was one of three men charged in the murder case. His lawyers have argued that he is pursuing Mr. Arberry and carrying out “duties and responsibilities” for his family and neighbors, whom he considered to be suspicious neighbors, surrounded by concerns about property crimes.
Defense attorneys say Mr. McMillan, along with two other men – Travis’ father, Gregory McMillan, 65, and his neighbor William Bryan, 52 – were detaining the legal citizen, and that Travis McMillan acted in self-defense during the shooting. Mr. Arberry with a shotgun at close range.
Linda Dunikowski, chief prosecutor, said Thursday that Mr. McMahon began his investigation by giving police a transcript of his preliminary testimony. She found a number of discrepancies in the various narratives of the route in which the three in the pair of pickup trucks chased Mr. Arberry as he ran past them.
She revealed a series of questions that appeared to be designed to cast doubt on whether Mr. Arberry, a disarmed man, was a legal threat. “Did Mr. Arberry reach into his pocket?” She asked, and then she said: Did he shout? Threaten you Brandish weapons? Guns? A knife?
To each of these, Mr. McMahon answered no.
“He just ran?” She asked.
“Yes,” he replied.
Wednesday, min. Mr. McMahon testified that Mr. Mr. Arberry. McMillan had a shotgun. But on Thursday, Ms. Dunikowski reported that she had told an investigator in an earlier interview that she did not remember whether Mr. Arberry had caught her.
Mr. McMillan’s lawyers have argued that his training while at the US Coast Guard gave him an effective understanding of the concept of “probable cause” and that he had a probable reason to believe Mr Arberry was a thief. Mr. Arberry, who has visited the neighboring half-built house several times, has never been seen taking anything from it.
Ms. Dunikowski argued that the three had no “immediate knowledge” of the crime.
“Isn’t it true from your training that you want two parts of probable cause?” She asked on Thursday. “You need a probable cause that the crime actually happened – and the person you are arresting has committed the crime.”
“That’s right,” Mr. McMahon replied.
Ms. Dunikowski also noted that Mr. McMahon had made a number of statements about crime and vigilance on social media. In an online post, on the subject of neighborhood crime, he said his father “doesn’t care about going to jail.” He went on to say, “Hell, that’s the way I am,” and told a neighbor that he hoped the perpetrators would be caught, and called the perpetrators “insects.”
Outside the courthouse on Thursday afternoon, black pastors and others from across the country, including Mr Sharpton and Mr Jackson, marched through the streets. When they arrived at Mr. Arberry’s mural, his aunt, Diane Arberry Jackson, addressed the group and asked the marchers to keep praying for her family.
Defense attorneys also called six residents of the Satila Shores neighborhood where Mr. Arbury was killed on Thursday, each describing concerns over the neighborhood’s property crimes.
One of the witnesses, Sube Lawrence, testified that she felt “violated” by the crime. Through tears, she said her children could not grow up in the safe neighborhood in which she had grown up.
The day before, Ms. Dunikowski met Mr. Asked for permission to tell the jury about Brian’s argument, Mr. McMillan used racist insults shortly after confronting Mr. Arberry. But before the judge could rule on the case, the defendants adjourned the case, and Ms. Dunikowski denied her the right to present rebuttal witnesses.
