The Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office has dropped a criminal investigation into Yves Bouvier, a Swiss businessman embroiled in a long-running battle with a Russian billionaire and art collector over the acquisition of $2 billion of artworks.

It was the last outstanding criminal case initiated by the collector, Dmitry E. Rybolovlev, in his dispute with Mr. Bouvier, which has been one of the art world’s longest and most bitter entanglements – fought in legal courts around the world Is. Singapore, Paris, Monaco and Geneva.

The prosecutor ruled that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges, ending all current criminal proceedings against Mr Bouvier, which resulted in a dispute with Mr Rybolovlev. Calling it “an absolute victory”, Mr. Bouvier said in a statement that the decision “marked the end of six years of nightmares. For reasons that had nothing to do with my art-related activities, an oligarch called Tried to destroy me and failed.”

However, Mr. Rybolevlev’s lawyers said that this is not the end and that he intended to appeal.

In a statement, his lawyers suggested that the case against Mr Bouvier was not yet properly judged on its merits – whether Mr Bouvier was acting as an agent for Mr Rybolevlev or in his own right. As an independent art dealer. “It is essential that this matter, by far the most serious matter in the art world, be duly considered and finally decided on its merits,” he said.