Prosecutors ask Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents to stop mouthing ‘I love you’ in court



Michigan Prosecutors have filed a lawsuit this week seeking the release of Oxford High School parents. Shooting Suspect Ethan Crombley stopped showing signs of affection during the court hearing, arguing that it “mocked” their crime.

The filing comes almost two months after James and Jennifer Crombley, each facing four involuntary manslaughter, confronted each other during the December 14, 2021 lawsuit.

Since then, they have been swinging and blowing kisses during activities held through Zoom, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Marquessa Washington.

Auckland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald’s office said in a statement that “the behavior of Mr. and Mrs. Crumble in court is ridiculous. “The courtroom is not a place for kissing and sending secret signals. It’s time for families to pursue justice.”

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to use madness defense

During the Dec. 14 hearing, Crumbles said “attorneys are making extra noise with each other while on the bench.”

“And when defendant Jennifer Crombley came out of the courtroom after the hearing, there was extra verbal communication between her and defendant James Crombley,” the motion said.

Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Meyer’s family sues Crombley, school staff

On several other occasions, the pair made “I love you” with their mouths and made hand gestures towards each other.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald’s office is now requesting that “defendants have no physical contact during the court hearing and no verbal or non-verbal contact of a personal nature,” prosecutors said.

McDonald said in a December court filing that the couple had an extramarital affair when their son was fighting emotionally, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Dinner owner Ethan Crumbley recalls the suspicious shooting where he worked: ‘None of us noticed that anything was strange’

Ethan Crombley has been charged with aggravated assault Four Seven people, including students, were injured Oxford High School November 30.

Authorities say Ethan Crumble used a pistol James Crumble bought it on Black Friday, Nov. 26. McDonald cited a social media post by Jennifer Crumble when she said earlier this month that parents bought the pistol as a Christmas present for their son.

Both parents were not guilty at the time of their allegations in December, where Jennifer Crumble appeared at the hearing when Judge Julie Nicholson read out their allegations aloud. The two are being held on 500,000 bonds each.

McDonald also revealed in January that school officials had met with Crumble and his parents to discuss violent drawing hours before the deadly violence. The 15-year-old suspect was able to convince school officials during a meeting that the related drawings were for a “video game.” His parents “explicitly refused” to take their son home.