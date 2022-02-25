Prosecutors – Gadget Clock





A New Jersey woman already facing charges for allegedly swindling her former company out of millions of dollars, was back in custody on Friday over accusations she’s stolen again, this time from her current employer.

Prosecutors in Monmouth County say Donna Cook, 52, has already been accused of stealing more than $2.2 million over the course of seven years while working at her previous job, a Tinton Falls-based construction company.

Cook was initially arrested in January — an arrest that caught the attention of her current employer, a Shrewsbury-based excavating company.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey says the company went back through its financial records and discovered a number of forged checks were allegedly issued to Cook. During the past three months, she’s accused of stealing $67,000 from her current place of work.

The Howell woman turned herself into authorities on Friday, almost one week after she made her first court appearance relating to the first arrest in January. For those allegations, she’s been charged with theft, forgery and false uttering.

Cook was released from custody pending first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court. Contact information for her legal representation was not immediately known.