Prosecutors in the Rittenhouse Trial Argue Over Video Zoom Technology

An unexpected dispute over whether zooming could distort video images led to a brief break in the Kyle Rittenhaus trial on Wednesday, following the latest trial exchange between prosecutors and judges overseeing the case.

As part of Mr Rittenhaus’ cross-examination, Thomas Binger, the assistant district attorney leading the trial, was preparing to play a video in court on an iPad showing Mr Rittenhaus showing Joseph Rosenbaum being shot dead. When Mr. Binger suggested that the zoom function be used on the iPad, Mr. Rittenhouse’s lawyers objected.

Mark Richards, one of Mr Rittenhouse’s lawyers, claimed that if prosecutors zoomed in on the video, the Apple software on the device could “create what is there and show a distorted version, not what is needed.”

That objection triggered a 10-minute discussion between the lawyer and Judge Bruce Schroeder. Mr Binger said zooming in on images displayed on iPads, iPhones and other similar devices is a part of everyday life that all judges will understand and will not affect the integrity of the image.