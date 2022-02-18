Prosecutors open door for possible reduced sentence for ex-cop convicted of manslaughter



Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter will be arraigned in Henepin County Courthouse this Friday.

Potter was convicted of both first- and second-degree murder in Dante Wright’s death in December 2021.

During Potter’s trial, Chief Prosecutor Matthew Frank said earlier that the state would seek an extended sentence.

However, state prosecutors filed a motion Feb. 15, allowing Potter to sue her for a downward departure.

In the memorandum, the AG’s office explained that if Potter could convince the court that he could act in the best interests of society, Judge Regina Chu could face the following penalties:

The defendant should have been jailed for one year for reflecting on the seriousness of Dante Wright’s death.

Defendants should speak publicly to law enforcement agencies about the dangers of weapons misrepresentation.

Defendant should make himself available to the Wright family if they decide, at their preferred time, to talk to him about their harm.

Defendant must abide by the law; And the accused should be kept on trial for 10 years. “

“… To exit the court on this basis, the defendant must establish that society’s interests are better served, not just his own. He must show that something good can come out of an experimental nature,” read filing Keith Ellison of Minnesota AG.

If Potter cannot convince the court that he can act in the best interests of society, the state’s probable sentence is 86 months, which is just over 7 years.

In Minnesota, first-degree homicide carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Potter’s trial is set to begin at 9am