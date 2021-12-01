Prosecutors Push Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos to Take Responsibility
SAN JOSE, California – For four days, Elizabeth Holmes took on the role of blaming others for the alleged fraud at her blood test start-up, Thernos. On the fifth day, the plaintiffs tried to clarify one thing: she knew.
The cross-examination, which lasted more than five hours on Tuesday, focused on text messages, notes and emails with Robert Leach, assistant U.S. attorney and chief prosecutor in the case, Ms. Holmes – and her business partner and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh Balwani. – Discuss issues in the business and technology of Theranos. Mr. Leach had a common denominator: No one hid anything from Ms. Holmes. As chief executive of Theranos, he argued, she was guilty.
“Were you responsible for what happened at the company at the end of the day?” Mr. Leach asked.
“I thought so,” said Ms. Holmes.
This was the culmination of three months of testimony and nearly four years of waiting since Ms. Holmes was charged in 2018 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The plaintiffs presented the jury with evidence of counterfeit products, forged documents and evidence of communication. The aim is to show that Ms. Holmes deliberately misled investors, doctors, patients, and the world about Thernos.
The outcome of her lawsuit affects the technology industry at a time when fast-growing start-ups are accumulating wealth, power and cultural resources. Some start-up founders have been sued for misleading investors as they try to bring their long-shot business ideas into existence. If convicted, Ms. Holmes, 37, who pleaded not guilty, could face up to 20 years in prison.
The value of Theranos increased to $ 9 billion in 2015, with Ms. Holmes promising $ 945 million that her blood testing machine could perform hundreds of tests faster and cheaper using a few drops of blood. She started the company in 2003 after graduating from Stanford University.
But in reality, prosecutors have argued that Theranos’ machines could only perform dozens of tests, and that they were unreliable. Instead, he secretly used commercially available machines from Siemens. Following that and other misconceptions, Theranos canceled a two-year blood test. It also settled lawsuits with investors and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which finally dissolved in 2018.
In her initial testimony, Ms. Holmes sought to dismiss the allegations of fraud as very simple and misleading. She overlooked many of Theranos’ problems and emphasized her lack of experience and qualifications to run a scientific laboratory.
In a cross-examination on Tuesday, Ms. Holmes admitted to making mistakes. “There are a lot of things that I have to do differently,” she said.
Theranos misrepresented the 2015 exposure in the Wall Street Journal about the company’s technology problems, she said.
“We were completely confused,” Ms. Holmes said. She confessed that she reached out to Rupert Murdoch, the owner of The Journal, who had invested in Thernos to cancel the story.
Ms Holmes said she regretted the way Theranos treated Erica Cheung, an employee who had expressed concern about the company’s laboratory practices. After Ms. Cheung left the company, Theranos hired a private investigator to search for her and provide her with legal threats.
“I’m sure we would have treated her differently and listened to her,” Ms. Holmes said.
This witness led to dramatic revelations about Ms. Holmes’ relationship with Mr. Balwani. On Monday, she said in tears that she had been raped while a student at Stanford and that she had been emotionally and physically abused by Mr Balwani in the wake of that experience.
She accused Mr Balwani, who is 20 years older than her, of controlling what she ate, how she presented herself, and how much time she spent with her family. She said he forced her to have sex with him against her will and told her that she would have to “commit suicide” to be reborn as a successful entrepreneur.
For the first time, Ms. Holmes spoke on the rise and fall of Theranos, which was featured in Silicon Valley pride stories in podcasts, documentaries, and scripted series. Her testimony complicates the statement, shedding new light on the behind-the-scenes relationship between herself and Mr. Balwani, which she kept secret as her personality grew.
Ms. Holmes tried to link her relationship with Mr. Balwani to her allegations of cheating, and she tried, along with Thernos, to say, “It affects who I am.” She said that after realizing that there was a big problem in Thernos’ lab supervised by Mr. Balwani, she pushed him out of the company and broke off relations with him.
“I could not have saved our company if he had been there,” she said Tuesday.
Mr Balwani has denied the allegations. He was charged with fraud along with Ms. Holmes and will be tried separately next year. He has also pleaded not guilty.
Using text messages between Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani as evidence, in the long and detailed days of testimony, Mr. Leach lingered on the relationship. He asked Ms. Holmes to read a text message in which he exchanged his loving remarks with Mr. Balwani. The couple called each other “tigers” and “tigers” during discussions about building a Theranos.
“No one but you and I can set up this business,” Mr. Balwani wrote in an exchange.
After each, Mr. Leach asked Ms. Holmes to verify that she had read the example of Mr. Balwani’s loving treatment. After reading the message, Ms. Holmes cried for the second time on the stand.
Jill Hasday, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who has written a book on intimate partner violence and law, said the plaintiff’s tactic could work to reduce Ms. Holmes ‘earlier testimony, depending on the jurors’ perception of abuse.
“I have a gut, it can be effective, because people have a lot of misconceptions about intimate partner violence, among other things it is constant,” Ms. Hasade said.
The trial, which ends in December, will resume next week.
Erin Wu Contributed to the report.
