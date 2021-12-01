Prosecutors Push Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos to Take Responsibility

In a cross-examination on Tuesday, Ms. Holmes admitted to making mistakes. “There are a lot of things that I have to do differently,” she said.

Theranos misrepresented the 2015 exposure in the Wall Street Journal about the company’s technology problems, she said.

“We were completely confused,” Ms. Holmes said. She confessed that she reached out to Rupert Murdoch, the owner of The Journal, who had invested in Thernos to cancel the story.

Ms Holmes said she regretted the way Theranos treated Erica Cheung, an employee who had expressed concern about the company’s laboratory practices. After Ms. Cheung left the company, Theranos hired a private investigator to search for her and provide her with legal threats.

“I’m sure we would have treated her differently and listened to her,” Ms. Holmes said.

This witness led to dramatic revelations about Ms. Holmes’ relationship with Mr. Balwani. On Monday, she said in tears that she had been raped while a student at Stanford and that she had been emotionally and physically abused by Mr Balwani in the wake of that experience.

She accused Mr Balwani, who is 20 years older than her, of controlling what she ate, how she presented herself, and how much time she spent with her family. She said he forced her to have sex with him against her will and told her that she would have to “commit suicide” to be reborn as a successful entrepreneur.

For the first time, Ms. Holmes spoke on the rise and fall of Theranos, which was featured in Silicon Valley pride stories in podcasts, documentaries, and scripted series. Her testimony complicates the statement, shedding new light on the behind-the-scenes relationship between herself and Mr. Balwani, which she kept secret as her personality grew.