Prosecutor’s Statement Outlines Events Before Michigan School Shooting



Authorities say a Michigan high school student opened fire at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, killing four people and injuring seven others, prompting prosecutors to say he would also file criminal charges against his parents.

At a news conference Friday, Oakland County, Mitch. The plaintiff here is Karen D. McDonald’s detailed the actions of James and Jennifer Crumble, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect, which led to the decision to file criminal charges against her.

Read the excerpt from Ms. McDonald’s statement below, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

The shooter broke into the high school and pulled the trigger, on Nov. 30. There are other people who have contributed to the program and I intend to hold them accountable. It is imperative to prevent this from happening again. No other parent or community should have to live with this nightmare.

I’ve shared it before, and I’ll reiterate today that gun ownership. And with that comes great responsibility. Based on the information and evidence I have received, today I am announcing the charges against the shooter’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumble. The charges are as follows: James Crumbley has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jennifer Crumbley has also been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. I will now publish the details that led to that decision and have already been made public.

An investigation into the November 30, 2021 school shooting at Oxford High School revealed that James Crumbley purchased the SIG Sawyer 9-millimeter model SP2022 on November 26 from Acme Shooting Goods in Oxford, Mitch. 2021. Store staff confirms that Ethan Crumbley was present with James at the time of purchase. By law, James Crumble completed ATF Form 5300.9A.

On or around November 26, 2021, Ethan Crumble’s social media posts feature photos of a semi-automatic handgun with the emoji on the heart, with the caption “Today I got my new beauty”. “SIG Sauer 9mm. I will answer any questions. ”

After purchasing that weapon, I read one of Jennifer Crumble’s social media posts on 11/27/21, “Mother and Son Day, testing her new Christmas gift.”

[The day before the shooting] During class, a teacher at Oxford High School spotted Ethan Crumble looking for ammunition on his cellphone and reported it to school officials. Jennifer Crumbley was contacted by school staff via voice mail about the boy’s inappropriate internet search. School staff indicated that they followed the voicemail via email but received no response from parents. Afterwards, Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages about what happened to her son that day, saying: “LOL I’m not crazy about you. We must learn not to get caught. ”

On the morning of November 30, 2021, the second day of the shooting, Ethan Crumble’s teacher received a note on Ethan’s desk, which caused her to panic as she took a photo of him on her cellphone. The note contained the following: A drawing of a semi-automatic handgun, pointing to the words: “Thoughts will not cease. Help me out Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a man who appears to have been shot twice and is bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a smiling emoji. The drawing continues with the words, “My life is in vain.” And to his right are the words, “The world is dead.”

As a result, James and Jennifer Crumbley were immediately called to the school. A school counselor came to the classroom and removed the shooter and brought it to the office with a backpack. The counselor got the drawing but the shooter had already changed it. Scratches of a gun and a bloody figure were scratched with the words “help me” and “my life is in vain”, “the world is dead” and “there is blood everywhere”. That was all he had changed.

At the meeting, James and Jennifer Crumbley were shown the drawing and were advised that they should bring their child to counseling within 48 hours. James and Jennifer Crumbley both failed to ask their son if he had his gun or where his gun was, and failed to check his backpack for the presence of the gun he had. James and Jennifer Crumbley opposed the idea of ​​their son dropping out of school at the time. Instead, James and Jennifer Crumbley dropped out of high school without their son. He was returning to class.

When news of the active shooter at Oxford High School became public, Jennifer Crumble sent a text message to her son at 1:22 p.m., “Ethan, don’t do this.”

At 1:37 p.m., James Crumble called 911, reported a gun missing from his home, and believed his son could be a shooter.

Further investigation revealed that the SIG Sauer 9-mm handgun purchased by James Crumble was unlocked in a drawer in James and Jennifer’s bedroom. The gun confiscated from the school shooter after the shooting was the same gun that his father, James Crumbley, bought on November 26, 2021 in the presence of his son.

I really want to make it clear that these charges are intended to hold those responsible for the tragedy accountable and to convey the message that gun owners have a responsibility. Failure to do so will result in serious and criminal consequences. As we work together to honor all those who have been lost and affected by the atrocities this week, justice for the victims and their families is at the forefront of today’s proclamation. We need to do better in this country. Suffice it to say.