Protected too late: US officials report more than 20 extinctions
The ivory-beaked woodpecker, which birds have been searching for in the Gulf of Arkansas, is gone forever, according to federal officials. So is Bachman’s Warrior, a yellow-breasted songbird who once moved between the southeastern United States and Cuba. The song of the Hawaiian forest bird, Kauai O’O, is present only on the recording. And there is no longer any hope for the many types of freshwater mussels that once filtered streams and rivers from Georgia to Illinois.
In total, 22 animals and one plant should be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list, federal wildlife officials plan to announce Wednesday.
The announcement may also offer a glimpse into the future. It comes amid a worsening global biodiversity crisis that threatens the extinction of several million species within decades. Human activities such as farming, logging, mining and dam building take habitat from animals and pollute what is left. People hunt and overfish. Climate change adds new crisis.
“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and global biodiversity,” said Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service. “And it’s a grim reminder that extinction is the result of human-caused environmental change.”
The extinction includes 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, one bat and one plant. Officials and advocates said that by the time the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1973, many of them were extinct, or nearly as many, so perhaps no conservation would have been able to save them..
“The Endangered Species Act was not passed in time to save most of these species,” said Noah Greenwald, director of endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity, a non-profit group. “It’s a tragedy.”
Since the act’s passage, 54 species in the United States have been removed from the endangered list as their populations have recovered, while the other 48 have improved enough to go from endangered to threatened. So far 11 listed species have been declared extinct.
The 60-day public comment period on the new batch of 23 begins Thursday. Scientists and members of the public can provide information they want the Fish and Wildlife Service to consider before making a final decision.
Without conservation, scientists say, many more species would have disappeared. But with humans changing the planet so rapidly, he says, much more needs to be done.
“Biodiversity is the foundation of social and economic systems, yet we have not managed to solve the extinction crisis,” said Leah Gerber, an ecologist and director of the Center for Biodiversity Outcomes at Arizona State University.
Next month, negotiations on a new global biodiversity agreement will intensify. One proposal that has gained traction recently is a plan, known as 30×30, to protect at least 30 percent of Earth’s land and oceans by 2030.
Scientists do not declare extinction lightly. It often takes decades of fruitless pursuits. About half of the species in this group were already considered extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global authority on the status of animals and plants. Officials said the Fish and Wildlife Service moved slowly as it is working through a backlog, and prioritizes providing protection for species that do not need it.
Many of the last confirmed sightings were in the 1980s, although one Hawaiian bird was last documented in 1899 and another in 2004.
No animal in the batch is more passionately sought after than the ivory-billed, the largest woodpecker in the United States. Once inhabiting the old-growth forests and swamps of the Southeast, the birds declined as European settlers and their descendants cleared the forests and hunted them. The last confirmed one was in Louisiana in 1944.
But in 2004, a kayaker named Jean Sparling triggered a flurry of discovery when he saw a woodpecker that looked like an ivory-billed in an Arkansas swamp. A few days after hearing about it, two experienced birders, Tim Gallagher and Bobby Harrison, flew in to join them on a search. The other day, while paddling in their kayak, they were getting ready to stop for lunch when suddenly a big bird flew in front of them. “Tim and I both shouted ‘Ivory-Bill!’ At the same time,” Mr Harrison recalled.
By doing this he drove the bird away.
But males are adamant that they’ve got a crystal-clear look at the distinctive feather markings that differentiate the ivory-billed from its most similar relative, the piled woodpecker. “It was unmistakable,” said Mr. Gallagher.
A host of Cornell University ornithologists, many more discoveries, some reported visuals and a later blurred video, a 2005 paper in the journal Science declared “Ivory-billed woodpecker (Campophilus principalis) persists in continental North America.” “
Controversy ensued. Some experts argued that the footage was of woodpeckers piled up. Repeated attempts by state and federal wildlife agencies to find the bird have been unsuccessful, and many experts have concluded that it is extinct.
When Amy Trahan, a biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service, completed the most recent species assessment for the woodpecker, she said, she had to make her recommendation based on the best available science. At the end of the report, she checked a line next to the words “Unlisted based on extinction.”
“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my career,” she said. “I really cried.”
The islands, where wildlife has evolved in isolation, have been particularly hard hit by extinction due to the introduction of alien species into the ecosystem by humans, and 11 species are from Hawaii and Guam in proposal for removal. Pigs, goats and deer destroy forest habitat. Mice, mongoose and brown tree snake prey on native birds and bats. Mosquitoes, which did not exist in Hawaii until ships arrived in the 1800s, kill birds by infecting them with avian malaria.
Hawaii was once home to more than 50 species of forest birds, known as honeycreepers, some of them with brightly colored long, curved beaks that drank nectar from flowers. Considering the proposed extinction, there are only 17 species left in this group.
Most of the remaining species are now under heavy siege. Birds living high in the mountains were once protected from avian malaria because it was too cold for mosquitoes. But due to climate change, mosquitoes have spread more.
“We are seeing very dramatic population declines associated with that increase in mosquitoes that are a direct result of climate change,” said Michelle Bogardus, deputy field supervisor for the Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Office.
That said, only a few species have shown resistance to avian malaria, so most are likely to face extinction unless mosquitoes can be controlled throughout the landscape.
Freshwater mussels are among the most at-risk groups in North America, but scientists don’t know enough about the eight species on the list to know for sure why they disappeared. The extinction is likely linked to reservoirs that humans created over the past 100 years, federal biologists said, essentially turning the mussel’s rivers into lakes.
Did the change in habitat affect some aspect of their carefully choreographed life cycle? Were the filter feeders also injured by sediment or contamination in the water?
Freshwater mussels rely on jaw-dropping adaptations developed over untold years of evolution. Females lure fish with an appendage that resembles a minnow, crayfish, snail, insect or worm, depending on the species. The mussels then expel their larvae, which attach to the fish, forcing it ashore and eventually delivering them.
Perhaps mussels became extinct because their host fish moved or disappeared.
“I don’t think we fully understand what we’ve lost,” said Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Tyler Hearn. “These mussels contained secrets that we will never know.”
