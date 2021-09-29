Protected too late: US officials report more than 20 extinctions

The ivory-beaked woodpecker, which birds have been searching for in the Gulf of Arkansas, is gone forever, according to federal officials. So is Bachman’s Warrior, a yellow-breasted songbird who once moved between the southeastern United States and Cuba. The song of the Hawaiian forest bird, Kauai O’O, is present only on the recording. And there is no longer any hope for the many types of freshwater mussels that once filtered streams and rivers from Georgia to Illinois.

In total, 22 animals and one plant should be declared extinct and removed from the endangered species list, federal wildlife officials plan to announce Wednesday.

The announcement may also offer a glimpse into the future. It comes amid a worsening global biodiversity crisis that threatens the extinction of several million species within decades. Human activities such as farming, logging, mining and dam building take habitat from animals and pollute what is left. People hunt and overfish. Climate change adds new crisis.

“Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation’s natural heritage and global biodiversity,” said Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service. “And it’s a grim reminder that extinction is the result of human-caused environmental change.”