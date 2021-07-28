protest against imran khan and pak army after election in pok

Fearing getting out of the hands of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pakistan held elections here and Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 25 out of 45 seats. But now Imran Khan and Pakistan Army are facing public anger here. The question is also that when Imran Khan’s party got public support, then who are these people protesting. Obviously, these are the people living there. He is convinced that Imran’s party won the election because of the manipulation of the Pakistani army. Honestly these elections were not conducted.

Pakistan’s opposition has also rejected these election results. In this election, Pakistan Peoples Party got 11 seats and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz got 6 seats. Two seats went to regional parties. Of the 53 members in the PoK assembly, only 45 were elected by direct election.

PoK Prime Minister Raza Farooq said that these elections were conducted to cheat the people. At the same time, PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz also refused to accept these election results.

PPP President Bilawal Bhutto also said that Imran has won these elections through dishonesty and use of army, so these results cannot be accepted.

Elections in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Stand-off between Pakistan Frontier Constabulary and local police at Sharda valley when youth resisted Frontier constabulary men who tried to forcefully evict local female passengers from their van to use it for election duty. Clashes. pic.twitter.com/zpRCshaQ1W — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 26, 2021

India has also slammed Pakistan for holding elections in Gilgit and Baltistan and said that it is illegal to change the position of the army here. The Foreign Ministry said in its statement, ‘Pakistan is considering holding elections in Gilgit and Baltistan in November. We would like to point out that according to the 1947 agreement, the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied Gilgit and Baltistan.





