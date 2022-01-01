protest in gurgaon to demand release of kalicharan during march raised slogan hailing godse

Organizations opposing Namaz in Gurgaon, Haryana on Friday staged a protest demanding the release of Sant Kalicharan, who spoke abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi. During this, activists of right-wing organizations also raised provocative slogans like “Godse saved the country” and “Godse amar rahe”. But the police kept watching silently.

The protest march against the arrest of Kalicharan was led by Kulbhushan Bharadwaj, legal advisor of Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. It is a group of around 22 local organizations that protest every Friday in Gurgaon over the Namaz held in public places.

The march was also attended by former RSS and BJP leader Narendra Singh Pahari who had disrupted the Christmas program being celebrated at a school in Pataudi in the past. Apart from this, Mahavir Bharadwaj, state president of Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti-Haryana, was also involved in this, who participated in the ‘Dharma Sansad’ organized in Haridwar, where many people including Kalicharan gave provocative speeches.

Several slogans such as “Nathuram Godse amar rahe” and “Godse saved the country” and inciting violence were raised during the march taken out in Gurgaon on Friday. During this there was also a heavy police force, but the police remained just a mute spectator. Members of the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Sena and Gau Rakshak Dal were also among those who protested.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, former president of Gurgaon District Bar Association, who was involved in the protests, had defended a 19-year-old accused who opened fire on anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019. Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said he has submitted a memorandum to the President in the DC office and demanded the “immediate release” of Kalicharan.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said that we strongly support the remarks made by Sant Kalicharan against Gandhi and we condemn how the Chhattisgarh government arrested him. When the country was partitioned on the basis of religion, why did Gandhi not oppose it? This country will never forgive Gandhi for his role in accepting the partition of the country. Hindu society has woken up and we will not accept any insult to our saints.

Bhardwaj was suspended from the BJP in 2020 for anti-party activities and has been involved in protests for some time against offering prayers in open spaces in Sector 47 and Sector 12 of Gurgaon. They were also arrested on October 29 for attempting to disrupt Namaz in Sector 12A. But was later released on bail.

Narendra Pahari, who was involved in the protest, contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections from Pataudi as an independent candidate. Narendra Pahari said about the protest on Friday that when someone talks about Hindu Rashtra and Hindu interests, FIR is registered and arrests are made immediately, while nothing is done to other people.

Mahavir Bharadwaj, who attended the program organized in Haridwar, said that the arrest of Kalicharan is a way to challenge the Hindu society. He did not say anything which is punishable as per law. He has been arrested due to pressure created by some anti-nationals. Hindu society should not be provoked to a situation where it becomes a question of law and order.

The protesters demanded action against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that we will give a reward of Rs 22 lakh to any police officer of the country who arrests him. Praveen Yadav, one of those who disrupted the prayers in Gurgaon, said that the authorities have not taken any action against Owaisi, they are threatening and provoking Hindus in their speeches.