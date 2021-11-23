protest of actress Kangana Ranaut for calling agitating farmers Khalistani police registered FIR on provoking statement in mumbai –

Film actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble with her statement. An FIR has been registered in Mumbai against the farmers for describing the protest as Khalistani movement and calling them ‘Khalistani’ on social media. Kangana has been in the news for some time for her offensive statements in public. Recently, he had called the formation of the NDA government at the Center under the leadership of BJP in 2014 as real freedom. She had come under the target of many people for this.

Earlier a Sikh organization Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut A complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, seeking registration of an FIR against It alleged that Ranaut used derogatory language against the Sikh community in his social media posts. A complaint was received from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and they are looking into it, an official of Khar police station said.

He said a delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa lodged a complaint against Ranaut. In it, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut intentionally and willfully portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as Khalistani agitation and also termed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists, the official quoted the complaint as saying.

It claimed that he described the 1984 and earlier genocide as a planned move on the part of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The official said the complaint alleges that Ranaut has used very derogatory language against the Sikh community, even as he has said that Sikhs were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi’s) shoes. It also said that this statement made by him is most derogatory, and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world.

The DSGMC has sought registration of an FIR against Ranaut under Section 295 (A) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code so that he does not spread his devious and malicious propaganda in future. The delegation also met Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Karnik.