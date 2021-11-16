Protest raised from Rajasthan on Prithviraj teaser, Gurjar community warning to Makers! Protest raised from Rajasthan on Prithviraj teaser, Gurjar society said

There is a lot of discussion about superstar Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Prithviraj and recently the strong teaser of the film has been released. Fans were waiting for this teaser for a long time. But now the news that is coming out is quite shocking because some people have protested against this teaser and a controversy has arisen. There are reports coming from Rajasthan that people of Rajput and Gurjar community have expressed their objection on the teaser of this film.

Since then the matter has come to the fore and people are now talking about it. It is reported that both Rajput and Gurjar people consider Prithviraj as the emperor of their society, they say that the tampering of history by the filmmakers will not be tolerated.

Before this, you must have seen such protest even during the film Padmavat. The reason for this objection is that the people of Gurjar society believe that this film is based on the epic Prithviraj Raso of poet Chand Bardai.

They believe that Chand Bardai was a poet in the emperor’s court, that is why this story is not true which is shown in this film. That is why they say that history has been tampered with.

Himmat Singh Gurjar of Mihir Army organization had tweeted that .. “I want to tell Yash Raj Banner if the history of Gurjar society is tampered with, the consequences will be bad, we are already ready for the fight to save history.! This is a warning, not a threat.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 17:42 [IST]