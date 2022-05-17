Protesters at Palestinian funeral clash with Israeli police, dozens injured



Greater than 70 Palestinians had been injured in clashes with police at a funeral on Monday evening in Jerusalem, which has already escalated tensions within the metropolis.

Protesters and mourners gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for the funeral of 23-year-old Walid al-Sharif, who died on Saturday after being injured in a clash with police final month. Police say six officers had been injured as Palestinians carried Sharif’s physique to a close-by cemetery subsequent to the mosque.

Footage circulated on social media confirmed protesters throwing objects at Israeli police as officers lower off the procession. In keeping with Agence France-Presse, police later launched an announcement saying protesters hurled “stones, bottles, bricks and different heavy objects” at officers.

The incident comes days after one other clash between janaza-passengers and police final week. The funeral was for a veteran American Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Akleh, Who was killed whereas masking protests within the West Financial institution.

The mourners insisted on taking Akleh’s casket on foot to a close-by Greek Orthodox Church, which Israeli police sought to keep away from. Officers arrange barricades in an try to pressure the mourners to take Akleh’s physique in a automotive.

An Al Jazeera reporter has died after a controversial incident within the West Financial institution

It’s unknown at this time what he’ll do after leaving the put up. The footage reveals officers firing rubber bullets and throwing grenades at protesters. Police had been additionally seen hitting him with sticks.

Akleh was killed throughout a information report on Might 10 in controversial circumstances. Israeli police say Akleh could possibly be killed in a Palestinian crossfire after an assault by their forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett mentioned “most likely the armed Palestinians – who fired indiscriminately – appear to have been accountable.”

His employer, Al-Jazeera, says he was killed by police.