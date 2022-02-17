World

Protesters chant ‘lock her up’ outside NY Dem convention ahead of Hillary Clinton speech

16 seconds ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The protesters New York City Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has used the slogan “Lock Up” outside the Democratic Convention in the Empire State, where she will be speaking.

Gadget Clock Digital reporters captured the songs in the film Thursday afternoon when Clinton entered the building to speak at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention amid controversy over Special Counsel John Durham’s Russia investigation.

“Lock him up!” Several protesters shouted. Another sign-holding protester called the recent revelations “Watergate 2.0”.

Hillary Clinton has spoken at the NY Dame Convention amidst the Durham Investigation Debate

Protesters gathered outside the Big Apple’s Sheraton Hotel, chanting “No vaccine mandate” – as is the case in New York City.

Clinton responded to the latest filing in Durham on Wednesday, criticizing former President Trump and Gadget Clock for “creating a fake scandal out of desperation to distract from her original.”

The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Wednesday, in response to his first public statement filed in federal court in Feb. 11 in Durham, which Gadget Clock first reported on Saturday.

Clinton’s tweet came just days after Durham’s new tweet Filing, Which focuses on a potential conflict of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making a false statement to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

READ Also  Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel as Risk of Escalation Looms

Susman is accused of telling then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working “for any client” when he requested and held a meeting with the Kremlin. Trump allegedly presented “alleged data and” white paper “between the organization and Alpha Bank, revealing a secret communication channel.

In a February 11, “Factual Background” filing in Durham, Sussmann stated that he had filed complaints with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a U.S. technology executive (Tech Executive 1) and informed the Internet-based Internet company (Internet Company 1) and The Clinton campaign. “

Durham’s filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

Susman and his legal team, on Monday, however, claimed that the court would “strike” the “factual background” section of Durham’s filing, arguing that it would “tarnish the jury pool.”

Timothy HJ Neroji and Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

READ Also  'Bob's Burgers' actor banned from show over alleged Jan. 6 involvement: report

