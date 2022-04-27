Protesters chuck tomatoes at Emmanuel Macron days after French presidential win



Protesters hurled tomatoes at French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Sergei, France, on Wednesday, just days after Macron won re-election.

During Wednesday’s visit, Macron was seen carrying an umbrella to distract Cherry Tomato’s barrage from safety details. Macron confirmed Sunday’s re-election against nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen.

The footage shows Macron and his security guard passing through the crowd in Sergei just to throw a tomato at a nearby man. As security began to work, they covered Macron first with their hands and arms and then with an umbrella.

Macron was relatively calm at the time of the incident, instructing his team to retreat after a few seconds of confusion.

President Biden tried to call Macron on Sunday evening, the night of the election, to congratulate him on his victory. Macron did not accept his call because he was “having a good time at the Eiffel Tower,” according to Biden.

Biden and Macron spoke by telephone Monday.