Protesters in Australia Rally Against Covid Restrictions

Thousands rallied in Melbourne and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest epidemic restrictions and vaccine orders.

In Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, protesters gathered outside the state parliament and marched through the central business district. They waved Australian flags, shouted “No more orders” and “Kill the bill.”

It was the latest in a series of protests over the state’s next month’s escalation of protests over the controversial Allied Powers Bill. The bill would replace the state of emergency, which expires on December 15, allowing authorities to continue to impose restrictions on lockdown, masking requirements and vaccination orders.