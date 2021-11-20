Protesters in Australia Rally Against Covid Restrictions
Thousands rallied in Melbourne and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest epidemic restrictions and vaccine orders.
In Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, protesters gathered outside the state parliament and marched through the central business district. They waved Australian flags, shouted “No more orders” and “Kill the bill.”
It was the latest in a series of protests over the state’s next month’s escalation of protests over the controversial Allied Powers Bill. The bill would replace the state of emergency, which expires on December 15, allowing authorities to continue to impose restrictions on lockdown, masking requirements and vaccination orders.
This will allow the state government to make new epidemic orders that it will help protect public health. The Liberal Party and some legal and rights groups have expressed concern about the scope of the bill.
Opposition groups called for a boycott of the Victoria Capital last week as the government negotiated to pass the bill. Lawmakers supporting the bill have reported receiving death threats and targeting abuses.
Saturday’s protests also focused on vaccination requirements. Although there is no comprehensive order for vaccination in Australia, individual states have introduced mandatory vaccination for some workers, including construction, education and healthcare. In Victoria, unvaccinated people are not allowed to dine in restaurants or visit shops unless they purchase essential items such as food and medicine.
Pro-vaccination campaigners staged a small demonstration in Melbourne’s central business district on Saturday. Police separated the two groups.
Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney, the largest cities in the country, also had anti-vaccine crowds.
Among those gathered in Sydney was Craig Kelly, a federal MP who left the governing Liberal Party this year after facing criticism from Prime Minister Scott Morrison for spreading misinformation against vaccinations and promoting uncertified coronavirus treatment. On Saturday, he addressed thousands of anti-vaccination protesters in a park in Sydney’s central business district.
“When we have governments that accept vaccine passports, we are no longer free,” he said. “We don’t live in a free society – we live in a prison camp.”
