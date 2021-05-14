Protesters in Jordan march to the Israeli border in support of Palestinians.

AMMAN, Jordan — Hundreds of protesters in Jordan, Israel’s western neighbor, marched towards the border on Friday morning, chanting slogans in solidarity with the Palestinians and waving Palestinian flags as Jordanian riot police guards surrounded them.

“We’re right here. Both we go down, or they’ll have to carry us again,” they chanted, movies posted to social media confirmed. “To Palestine, to Palestine. We’re going to Palestine. We’re going in thousands and thousands as martyrs to Palestine.”

Arriving in buses and vehicles, the protesters known as on Jordan’s authorities to open the border, the place it has stepped up safety in latest days amid the rising battle between Israel and the Palestinians. Earlier than the protesters might attain the demarcation line, nonetheless, the riot police blocked their path, social media movies and pictures at the scene confirmed.

Jordanians have been protesting near the Israeli Embassy in Amman for a number of days, some of the largest expressions of solidarity for the Palestinians in a area that has in any other case reacted mildly if in any respect to the outbreak of violence. Protesters have known as on the authorities to expel the Israeli ambassador.