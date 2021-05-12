Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza, raise ‘free Palestine’ slogans-World News , Firstpost



The marches coincided with Nakba Day, which commemorates the 1948 displacement of lots of of hundreds of Palestinians amid Israel’s declaration of independence

Los Angeles: Professional-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and different U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an finish to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of individuals shut down visitors on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from outdoors the federal constructing to the Israeli consulate. The protesters waved indicators that mentioned “free Palestine” and shouted “lengthy dwell intifada,” or rebellion.

A protest that began in a neighborhood in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which has a big Arabic-speaking group, continued by the streets for a number of hours on Saturday afternoon. Footage on social media confirmed folks had climbed up the poles of avenue lights to wave flags whereas others set off fireworks. Because the solar set, some protesters walked onto the Interstate 278 shutting down visitors in no less than on route, in keeping with video posted on-line.

Bella Hadid, a well known Palestinian-American mannequin, participated in the Brooklyn protest.

In Atlanta, lots of of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, together with grandparents, youngsters and moms and dads with children in tow, assembled downtown to wave indicators and chant slogans, the Atlanta Journal Structure reported.

One signal learn, “We will’t breathe since 1948” — a nod to the racial injustice and police brutality protests in the U.S. through the previous 12 months in the wake of George Floyd’s loss of life in police custody after he couldn’t breathe, the newspaper reported.

In San Francisco, a raucous crowd banged drums and yelled “Palestine will probably be free” as they marched throughout the Mission district to Dolores Park.

An identical scene performed out in Boston as protesters walked a brief distance from Copley Sq. to the Israeli Consulate for New England, blocking visitors.

Footage on social media reveals protesters unfurl a banner in the colours of the Palestinian flag with the phrases “Free Palestine” whereas standing on high of the awning of the constructing the place the consulate is situated.

In Washington, hundreds of protesters streamed from the Washington Monument and to the Nationwide Archives. In Philadelphia, demonstrators stuffed Rittenhouse Sq. to decry U.S. help for Israel.

At a protest in Pittsburgh, one speaker referred to as on lawmakers to place restrictions on how Israel can spend support from the USA.

The protests had been stoked by 5 days of mayhem that left no less than 145 Palestinians lifeless in Gaza and eight lifeless on the Israeli aspect. The violence, set off by Hamas firing a rocket into Israel on Monday, got here after weeks of mounting tensions and heavy-handed Israeli measures in contested Jerusalem.

Israel stepped up its assault and slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Saturday, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the house of a senior Hamas chief, killing a household of 10 in a refugee camp and destroying a constructing that home the places of work of The Related Press and different media.