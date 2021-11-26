Protesters in Martinique Fire at Police Officers and Journalists
PARIS – Protesters opened fire on journalists and police on the French Caribbean island of Martinique on Thursday night, injuring dozens of officers, one of them seriously, a French government spokesman said.
Guadeloupe, like other French islands in the north, protests against Martinique’s coronavirus protocol – which requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated and health passes to enter most public places – have been fueled by long-running frustration and anger about financial inequality. Mainland The poverty rate in Martinique is 29.8 percent, almost double the national average in France.
The unrest has been particularly volatile due to a mix of old grievances and new rages over the Covid-19 rules.
“These extremely serious acts demand unanimous and unequivocal condemnation,” said French Prime Minister Jean Costa Rica in a statement. Tweet Friday in response to a violent protest in Fort-de-France, Martinique’s largest city.
Attempts to set fire to the official residence of France’s most senior envoy on the island were also reported. The local police office declined to comment on the report.
On Thursday evening, local officials arrested Dr. Announced Curfew from 7pm to 5am “until calm.” A curfew has been imposed since Monday in response to the nighttime violence.
About 150 people have been arrested in Guadeloupe and Martinique since the start of the crisis, according to government spokesman Gabriel Atal. Ten people were arrested Thursday night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Tweet“Everything is being done to find those responsible.”
The government also announced that the deadline for health care workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe to complete their coronavirus vaccinations would be extended to December 31.
#Protesters #Martinique #Fire #Police #Officers #Journalists
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.