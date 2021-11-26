PARIS – Protesters opened fire on journalists and police on the French Caribbean island of Martinique on Thursday night, injuring dozens of officers, one of them seriously, a French government spokesman said.

Guadeloupe, like other French islands in the north, protests against Martinique’s coronavirus protocol – which requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated and health passes to enter most public places – have been fueled by long-running frustration and anger about financial inequality. Mainland The poverty rate in Martinique is 29.8 percent, almost double the national average in France.

The unrest has been particularly volatile due to a mix of old grievances and new rages over the Covid-19 rules.

“These extremely serious acts demand unanimous and unequivocal condemnation,” said French Prime Minister Jean Costa Rica in a statement. Tweet Friday in response to a violent protest in Fort-de-France, Martinique’s largest city.