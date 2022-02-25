World

Protesters rally outside City Hall to call for removal of 3 Adams administration appointees

NEW YORK — Calls continue for Mayor Eric Adams to reconsider three recent appointees to his administration.

Demonstrators rallied outside City Hall on Thursday.

They want pastors Gilford Monrose, Erick Salgado and former councilman Fernando Cabrera removed from City Hall posts because of past comments and stances on marriage equality and abortion rights.

Adams has defended the appointments, saying the men have evolved, but demonstrators say that’s not good enough.

“This is not something that we can balance. You are a homophobe, you are a transphobe or you are not,” transgender activist Ceclia Gentili said.

“We need to make sure that we are electing people and appointing people who are bringing us together and not dividing us,” New York City Councilmember Crystal Hudson said.

Members of the City Council say they will hold oversight hearings to make sure no city money goes to support anti-LGBTQ+ or homophobic programs.

The appointees have not returned CBS2’s requests for comment.

