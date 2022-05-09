Protesters stand up for right to choose during Mother’s Day rally in Brooklyn



There have been big crowds of pro-choice demonstrators all weekend.

On Sunday afternoon there was a rally at the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Municipal Building in Downtown Brooklyn. On this Mother’s Day, protesters are saying they are standing up for everyone’s constitutional right to choose.

“I feel grateful to all the women pre-Roe era, through the Roe era to today, who fought really hard to make sure I had the freedom to choose when to be mother,” said Sarah Caney.

The specific location on Joralemon Street – across the street from the municipal building renamed after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – organizers felt it was a fitting place as the country braces for a possible seismic shift when it comes to abortion laws.

“A woman’s right to choose is really about what kind of society we are going to live in,” said Jamel Mims, “live in a society where women are full human beings or a society where they are treated like property.”

This rally was one of many recent rallies following the leak of a draft opinion that could strike down Roe v. Wade.

“I think there are things we can do, expanding the power of the court is an option – passing legislation on the Federal level – whether it be mandates or an amendment is possible,” said Samantha Attaguile.

Joan Alexander-Bakiriddin felt it was important to bring her 7-year-old great-niece to the rally.

“I want her to know she has power,” she said, “I want them to keep their bans off our bodies, full stop and I wanted my great-niece to witness what can happen when we all collectively come together to get anything done.”

The court is expected to issue a final decision by late June or early July, so more rallies like this one are expected. Many are expressing concern sooner rather than later.

