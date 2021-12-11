protesting farmer leave singhu border packed all materials and supplies

While the protesting farmers have completed preparations for their departure at the Singhu border, the langar organizations have also packed their goods to clear the movement site.

The Singhu border will be empty on Saturday after the farmers’ organizations announced the end of the agitation. The farmers, who have been staging a sit-in on the borders of Delhi for a year, have completed preparations for their departure. However, many farmers who were preparing to leave the Singhu border were also very emotional and their feelings also came out during the conversation.

Since the month of November last year, the farmers who have been protesting by building temporary houses on GT Karnal Road, the main road connecting Haryana to Delhi, are all set to go home after collecting their belongings with the help of each other. Preetpal Singh, a 61-year-old farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, who is getting ready to go home, said that it seems that we are leaving our house for a long time.

Preetpal Singh said that we had built this hut for the protesters of our village this summer. At first we thought that we would leave these items here but our families said that we should not do so. So now we have decided that we will take all these items back to our village and make similar huts there. In which there will be a picture of a year long movement so that our young generation can see how we won and fought during this historic movement.

Women farmers hugging each other before going home (Express Photo)

Like Preetpal Singh, the people of Ichhewal village in Patiala had also built two houses with the help of iron and steel three months ago. Which they were breaking on Friday. 55-year-old farmer Jasmer Singh said that yesterday only a trolley has come from our village which will take all these iron and steel to the village and it will be kept in the Gurudwara there.

A shed about 200 feet long was also built near the main stage at the site of the Singhu Border movement. Which was prepared with the help of metal. Stage coordinator Deep Khatri told that in a few days this shed will be removed and the iron and metals used in it will be sold. The money received after the sale will be handed over to the Kisan Morcha.

While the protesting farmers have completed preparations for their departure at the Singhu border, the langar organizations have also packed their goods to clear the movement site. Satinder Singh and his colleagues, who have been distributing maize roti and sarson ka saag on the Singhu border for the last one year, have also made their preparations to go home.

However, they will not leave for their homes directly and will anchor in Karnal on Saturday afternoon. So that the farmers walking from the Singhu border at 9 am on Saturday can eat food in Karnal in the afternoon. He also said that most of the items used during the agitation would be given to the local Gurudwara. Similarly, Dera Baba Jagtar Singh, who runs the biggest langar on the Singhu border, has also prepared another langar in Shahabad, Haryana, so that food and water can be arranged for the farmers going back home.