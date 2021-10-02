Protests against delays in paddy procurement: Farmers protest in Punjab, Haryana over delays in paddy procurement

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana staged protests in several places on Saturday against the delay in procurement of paddy. On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had called for protests in front of the houses of MLAs from both the states.

The central government on Thursday suspended paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop was not ripe and there was high humidity due to rains. The procurement process is done by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency of the Central Government in collaboration with the State Governments. Grain procurement usually starts from 1st October.



Opposition to “siege” of Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar’s residence in Karnal over delay in commencement of paddy procurement. A large number of police were deployed at the spot. Water cannons were used to stop angry farmers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the farmers’ agitation against the three agriculture laws of the central government was “becoming violent every day”.

Vij tweeted, ‘Farmers’ agitation is becoming violent every day. Violent movement cannot be allowed in Mahatma Gandhi’s country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Center to buy paddy.

At the same time, farmers in Punjab gathered outside the residences of several Congress MLAs. Farmers protested outside the houses of Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh and Moga MLA Harjot Kamal over the delay in paddy procurement.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, officials said. Farmers said they would have to bear losses if they did not buy their crops at the grain market.