Protests erupt around the globe in support of Ukraine: ‘Stop Putin, Stop War’



Protests in support of Ukraine have spread around the world as it continues to fight Russian forces, the country’s first invading force, last week.

Over the weekend, there were signs of protests in Japan, Washington, DC, and elsewhere, reading messages such as “#HandsUf Ukraine Stop War!”, “Stop Putin, Stop War,” “No War,” and “Russian Against the War.”

“As a Russian, we don’t want war. Only Putin wants it. The man is greedy,” said one protester. Saturday New York City Alia Pasova told amNY.

Pasoa was among hundreds of people who gathered in Times Square on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine, including waving the country’s flag and criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t like what’s happening. I don’t want to be ashamed of my country,” a man known only as Roman told the New York Post. Return to Russia for revenge on his family . “Russia is not Putin.”

Demonstrations in Washington, DC and Atlanta also erupted on Saturday, while demonstrations abroad spread to Switzerland, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Taiwan and Spain.

“My family, my friends have now taken refuge in their basement due to the airstrikes,” Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan, told the Associated Press. “I just want them to be strong. I can’t imagine how scary it is to see a missile in your head. It’s surreal.”

Protests have also spread to major Russian cities, including Moscow, where riot police have been seen patrolling the streets to prevent protests on Sunday.

More than 3,000 Russian protesters were detained between Thursday and Sunday morning, according to human rights group OVD-Info. Photographs taken by the Associated Press show Russian police cracking down on protesters in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Russia first invaded Ukraine on Thursday and was subsequently subjected to sanctions by Western nations, including the United States.

The fight goes on Sunday, with Russian forces infiltrate Ukraine The second largest city, Kharkiv, and the missiles hit the town of Vasilkiv, just outside Kiev.

Tensions erupted on Sunday morning when Putin raised a “state of emergency” warning for his nuclear program, threatening to turn the war into a nuclear war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Belarusian border for peace talks.

“We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, without preconditions,” Zelensky announced on his official telegram channel.