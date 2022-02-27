World

Protests erupt around the globe in support of Ukraine: ‘Stop Putin, Stop War’

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Protests erupt around the globe in support of Ukraine: ‘Stop Putin, Stop War’
Written by admin
Protests erupt around the globe in support of Ukraine: ‘Stop Putin, Stop War’

Protests erupt around the globe in support of Ukraine: ‘Stop Putin, Stop War’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Protests in support of Ukraine have spread around the world as it continues to fight Russian forces, the country’s first invading force, last week.

Over the weekend, there were signs of protests in Japan, Washington, DC, and elsewhere, reading messages such as “#HandsUf Ukraine Stop War!”, “Stop Putin, Stop War,” “No War,” and “Russian Against the War.”

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

“As a Russian, we don’t want war. Only Putin wants it. The man is greedy,” said one protester. Saturday New York CityAlia Pasova told amNY.

Russia invades Ukraine: anti-war protests in Tokyo, London, Taipei and Rome

Pasoa was among hundreds of people who gathered in Times Square on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine, including waving the country’s flag and criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t like what’s happening. I don’t want to be ashamed of my country,” a man known only as Roman told the New York Post. Return to Russia for revenge on his family. “Russia is not Putin.”

Demonstrations in Washington, DC and Atlanta also erupted on Saturday, while demonstrations abroad spread to Switzerland, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Taiwan and Spain.

“My family, my friends have now taken refuge in their basement due to the airstrikes,” Yulia Kolorova, a 49-year-old Ukrainian living in Taiwan, told the Associated Press. “I just want them to be strong. I can’t imagine how scary it is to see a missile in your head. It’s surreal.”

READ Also  Solidarity, Once in Poland's Opposition, Now Aligned With Nationalists

Protests have also spread to major Russian cities, including Moscow, where riot police have been seen patrolling the streets to prevent protests on Sunday.

More than 3,000 Russian protesters were detained between Thursday and Sunday morning, according to human rights group OVD-Info. Photographs taken by the Associated Press show Russian police cracking down on protesters in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

Thousands of Russians have been arrested in Ukraine for protesting against Putin’s war, human rights groups say.

Russia first invaded Ukraine on Thursday and was subsequently subjected to sanctions by Western nations, including the United States.

The fight goes on Sunday, with Russian forces infiltrate Ukraine The second largest city, Kharkiv, and the missiles hit the town of Vasilkiv, just outside Kiev.

Tensions erupted on Sunday morning when Putin raised a “state of emergency” warning for his nuclear program, threatening to turn the war into a nuclear war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Belarusian border for peace talks.

“We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, without preconditions,” Zelensky announced on his official telegram channel.

#Protests #erupt #globe #support #Ukraine #Stop #Putin #Stop #War

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  COVID Omicron Long Island: LIRR union sounds alarm over uncollected COVID-19 test samples

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment