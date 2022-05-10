Protests erupt outside home of Justice Alito



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Protesters gathered outside the North Virginia home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Monday evening to protest his draft opinion, which would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Videos of protesters beside cameramen showed people shouting slogans in the streets above and below: “Our bodies, our voices!” And “Alito is a coward!”

Some members of the crowd carried a banner that read: “Repro of Freedom for All.”

Political party Shutdown DC has said it will hold a sit-in outside Justice Alito’s home because “it is impossible to reach him in the Supreme Court.”

The group argued that with Justice Alito’s draft opinion, abortion was not only in line but could be used to “allow states to prohibit contraception, same-sex marriage, protection for LGBTQ people and even prohibit interracial marriage.”

The reporter called for violence against pro-life activists, saying they should not have “peace or security” until they died.

After the Senate passed legislation to increase the security of Supreme Court judges, after ensuring that they and their families are protected, as to whether the court could deliberately overturn the decision on abortion access and landmark Rowe v. Wade.

The bipartisan bill aims to equate the courts with the executive and legislative branches, providing security for nine judges as some protesters gather outside their homes. The bill has now gone to the House for its consideration.

The law is a technological change that allows Supreme Court law enforcement to provide round-the-clock protection for close family members in line with the protection of certain people in the executive and legislative branches.

Protests have erupted in front of the Supreme Court and across the country since the court was ready to overturn Rowe v. Wade after a leaked draft opinion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.