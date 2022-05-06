Protests in Russia take interesting twists



Protests in Russia are becoming more creative.

Banksy-like drawings on the asphalt of the Siberian educational and scientific center Akademgorodok represent bodies from Bucha, Ukraine, where the recent genocide of civilians took place.

In the figures drawn by a stealth graffiti artist, their hands are tied behind their backs as there were many of the dead in Bucha.

Molotov cocktail attacks on recruiting stations and police vehicles.

A forty-year-old woman from Yekaterinburg who said she had never been interested or active in politics before closed her mouth and stood on a busy shopping district street with a sign saying, “We can’t keep quiet.”

Nadezhda Safutdinova left an hour before she was released. Earlier, he said, many people approached him and hugged him. Police tried to take Saifutdinova to a mental hospital. Probably because she’s an unmarried mother she’s off the hook – for now. She wonders what will happen next.

Russian entrepreneur Evgeny Chichvarkin was one of the richest young men in the country, and a few years ago he was honored for his business acumen before he fell face down on the floor of a car.

The state pressured him and apparently tried to push Chichvarkin down. He now owns a deluxe wine store in London called Hedonism but is active in anti-Russian politics.

He helped finance Alexei Navalny during post-poisoning recovery in Germany and is currently organizing medical aid shipments to Ukraine. I asked Chichvarkin if this one-man demonstration was taking place instead of a mass demonstration like that of Saifutdinova, what difference does it make in Russia. He is rather pessimistic about the possibility of change.

“Nothing will affect Putin. We can see what he is afraid of,” Chichverkin told Gadget Clock. “He is really afraid of the oil and gas embargo. But he believes it will never happen. And we know he’s been a little worried about disturbing Israel since yesterday.”

Part of the ongoing debate over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the war is the problem of fallen troops and how society will finally respond to the growing death toll that has now probably reached thousands. Anger is growing over Moscow’s refusal to acknowledge casualties in a warship that sank in the Black Sea last month.

Ukraine says it has destroyed the ship with a missile. The Russian military says the ship caught fire. Dozens are thought to have been killed. A father has just shared a cold message online from his son’s military commanders about a “ship that died” but a sailor who was only reportedly missing. Human rights organizations are working to compile a list of the dead.

Meanwhile, subversive activities on the railways of both Russia and Belarus are being carried out by shadow groups. The “Stop the Wagons” recently posted a map on social media of Russian regions aimed at taking steps to prevent the movement of fuel and materials to Ukraine by rail. Chat group involves tips on how to disable trains.

Gadget Clock spoke with a coordinator of a similar group in Belarus, which includes railway workers, former security service personnel and cyber fighters who have in the early stages claimed to have “severely disrupted” the rail network and its infrastructure in many cases. War

These Belarusians already disagreed, putting pressure on their country’s leadership when protesters were brutally ousted after the disputed August 2020 elections.

Now they are doubly motivated to take action out of disgust about the war in Ukraine.

Most Russian troops have left Belarus for the time being and have less work to do. Belarus’s KGB and Russian military intelligence are on top. This is a cat-and-mouse game because they try to stay operational when they are worried that more Russian troops could be poured into Belarus if another round is deployed.

In an interesting twist, perhaps the most striking sign of dissent could come from the mouth of that controversial Belarusian leader, Putin’s last real ally. Alexander Lukashenko said he did not think the war – or “operation” as he would call it – would last long.

Got that tongue wagging. Was it a slip of the tongue or a signal to his Russian counterpart that there could be trouble making the right side door on friendly ground?