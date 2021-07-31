Provincetown’s Covid Outbreak Shows ‘It’s Nowhere Near Over’

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts – By July 4, Provincetown’s tourist season had reached a prepandemic pace. Restaurants were packed and queues were forming outside the dance clubs. There were conga lines, drag brunches, and an omnipresent, joyful sense of relief.

“We really thought we beat Covid,” said Alex Morse, who arrived this spring as chief executive. “We had internalized these messages, that life will return to normal. We beat that. We are the most vaccinated community in the state.

Mr Morse didn’t think much of it, five days after the vacation, when the city’s health board registered two new cases of the coronavirus. A week later, however, the cluster of cases associated with rallies in Provincetown increased from 50 to 100 cases per day. Next to the numbers, there was a troubling fact: Most people who tested positive were vaccinated.

Provincetown, a quirky seaside community on the tip of Cape Cod, provided a sobering case study for the country, abruptly leading Americans to winter and spring caution.