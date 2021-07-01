PS Remote Play 4.1.1 APK for Android – Download



PS4 Remote Play allows users to sync their PS4 consoles with their Android Smartphones. This way Remote Play, lets you stream console games to a mobile device so you can take games with you throughout the house. Remote Play on a phone works the same as on a Vita, you’re not really running a PS4 game on your phone, you’re just playing a mirror image of whatever is on your console.

There’s also a voice-to-text feature that transcribes the text and displays it on the PS4 Second Screen mobile app. PlayStation owners who used the Party option will also notice that they can now make a party of 16 people instead of eight.

Android App to Play PS4 Games

First things First !! After you have downloaded the app your phone will need to be connected to the same local Wi-Fi network as your console. Once that is done in order to play on a phone or tablet, you’ll need a Dualshock 4 controller. Only then will you be able to play the games properly. You will be surprised by the game results and graphics on the phone. If you don’t have a compatible dual shock controller you can still play with on-screen controls. But that experience will not be worthy of sharing.

Facebook and other social media sharing are also not supported. Users will no longer be able to post their trophies or screenshots directly to their timeline. You’ll run into some small problems. Such as small text or mini-maps that are hard to read. Action games like GTA play great. You will need to sign in after downloading the app, this will allow PS4 data to sync easily.