PSA: Neiman Marcus Still Exists and Was Hacked

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus said on Thursday it had informed 4.6 million customers about their personal information, including credit card numbers. May be part of the 2020 data breach.

The Dallas-based company said in a news release that “unauthorized third parties obtained personal information linked to the online accounts of certain Neiman Marcus customers.” Neiman Marcus notified law enforcement, and is “working quickly to determine the nature and scope of the case.” The company did not say who was responsible for the breach or how they got access to its systems.

Data access may include name and contact information, credit card numbers and expiration dates—but not the CVV number on the back of the card—Neiman Marcus gift cards, usernames, passwords, and security questions and answers “linked to Neiman Marcus” online accounts . ”

According to the company, more than 85 percent of the 3.1 million payment and virtual gift cards affected were “expired or invalid,” and no active store brand credit cards were affected. Parent company Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) said its other retailers Bergdorf Goodman & Horchow were not part of the breach.

After learning about the breach, NMG says it required customers who had not changed their online account passwords to reset their online account passwords since May 2020. CEO Geoffroy van Reemdonck said NMG “will continue to take action to enhance the security of our systems and protect information.”

The company has set up a website for customers to find out more information about the breach, as well as a phone number: 866-571-9725.