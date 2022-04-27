Psaki again dodges question about whether Hunter Biden’s business partner had special access to White House



White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Tuesday that she had no information about more than a dozen reported White House meetings between Hunter Biden’s former business partner and President Biden’s vice president.

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich if the president still maintains his position that he had not spoken to Hunter Biden about his business dealings, Saki said, “He has maintained the statements he made in the past.”

“I know you’re referring to WAVES records that were published more than ten years ago,” Saki added. “I don’t really have any more details or information about them. I will note that there was a gap when the WAVES record was not released, but I have no further information about the visit more than ten years ago.”

Eric Schwerin, president of the Rosemont Seneca firm, met with Joe Biden during his tenure as vice president under former President Barack Obama, The New York Post Report Earlier this week. Schwerin Hunter Biden is involved in various foreign business transactions. Hunter Biden’s money has come under intense scrutiny because evidence shows that his father was used as leverage in the negotiations.

Hunter is being investigated separately for possible criminal violations of the Beaden tax law, foreign lobbying and money laundering laws, but no criminal charges have yet been filed against him.

According to the Obama White House archive visitor log, the meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits to the Schwerin White House, where he met with various associates of the vice president.

Saki earlier on Monday dismissed the report. Saki claims he has “no information” about the trip.

Saki and Biden both have Maintain That president didn’t talk to his son about his business dealings.

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, White House press secretary said Jane Shakir Trying to avoid the truth President Biden Bonding Hunter Biden Shady business transactions are “unacceptable” during Tuesday’s appearance on “Fox and Friends”.

