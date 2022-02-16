Psaki blames ‘hate-filled rhetoric’ about COVID-19 origins for hate crimes targeting Asian Americans



On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie blamed “hate speech and language” around the source of the COVID-19 epidemic as the driving force behind the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Saki’s comments came in response to a reporter who questioned the White House’s response to the rise in crimes against Asian Americans and the recent statement by Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, who, according to the Associated Press, said she faces daily harassment and fears for safety. When he found out about the attack on Asians in America, it was about his parents.

“The president has set up a task force. He has hired a high-level staff to be a representative and to address these threats, concerns and fears felt by the Asian American community,” Saki said. “We have to take a number of steps, and continue to take, to deal with it.”

“We have unfortunately seen this increase due to hate speech and language around the source of the epidemic,” he added. “This is something that Asian Americans across the country are feeling.”

Confirming that President Biden was “absolutely committed” to dealing with the situation, Saki praised Kim, saying she was “incredibly brave and courageous” to talk about “what she feared, what she feared for her family members.”

Saki last February Says Biden has become “public” and “concerned” about the discrimination that Asian Americans face. At the time, Saki said the White House would support “additional measures at the local level or at the federal level” to combat the escalation of violence.

In addition, there are Psaki Guilty Remarks by President Trump and his administration for crimes targeting Asian Americans.

“There is no question that we saw some malicious rhetoric during the previous administration – calling Covid a ‘Uhan virus’ or something else – that led the Asian-American community to the wrong, unjust, higher threat to Asian Americans.” Saki said from the briefing room last March.