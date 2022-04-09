Psaki claims COVID exposed Harris wore mask inside before Jackson ceremony but video shows otherwise



A video shared on President Biden’s Twitter account on Friday contradicted a statement by White House Press Secretary Jane Saki that the vice president Orange Harris Judge Ketanzi wore a mask “before going out” in the Rose Garden, among others, to celebrate Brown Jackson’s confirmation. Supreme Court .

“Yesterday, we really witnessed a historic moment,” Biden tweeted, attaching a video showing highlights of Friday’s events.

Some parts of the video show masks inside the White House, but at one point, footage from inside the Oval Office shows Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Jackson and Jackson’s family members gathered around Biden. Mask

PSAKI defends Orange Harris’ maskless hug with Judge Jackson: ‘An emotional moment’

On Friday, Saki rescued Harris when he hugged Jackson without a mask after close contact with his communications director who tested positive. COVID-19 This week. The content of the video directly contradicts Saki’s claim that “the vice president wore a mask inside” and “when there was a private salute, they all wore masks before leaving.”

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Peter Dusi about the hug between Harris and Jackson at a White House event on Friday, Saki appeared to admit the mistake, saying Harris “kept social distance for 99.9% of today’s show, and had an emotional moment that was understandable. . “

Dusi reminded Saki that Harris too Excluded the use of face masks Thursday while presiding over Senate confirmation for Jackson.

“She’s been instrumental in convincing or supervising the first black woman in the Supreme Court,” Saki said, adding that Harris had been “socially away from the people for the vast majority of his time overseeing the confirmation yesterday.” “

Earlier this week, Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for Covid-19 a day after attending an event at the White House where he was in close contact with Harris and the former president. Barack Obama Without a mask. Simmons is isolated at home.

CDC website States Vaccinated persons who have come in contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive should wear a mask for 10 days while others are around.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.