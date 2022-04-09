World

Psaki claims COVID exposed Harris wore mask inside before Jackson ceremony but video shows otherwise

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Psaki claims COVID exposed Harris wore mask inside before Jackson ceremony but video shows otherwise
Written by admin
Psaki claims COVID exposed Harris wore mask inside before Jackson ceremony but video shows otherwise

Psaki claims COVID exposed Harris wore mask inside before Jackson ceremony but video shows otherwise

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A video shared on President Biden’s Twitter account on Friday contradicted a statement by White House Press Secretary Jane Saki that the vice president Orange HarrisJudge Ketanzi wore a mask “before going out” in the Rose Garden, among others, to celebrate Brown Jackson’s confirmation. Supreme Court.

“Yesterday, we really witnessed a historic moment,” Biden tweeted, attaching a video showing highlights of Friday’s events.

Others, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, were seen without masks at the Oval Office.

Others, including President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, were seen without masks at the Oval Office.
(President Biden / Twitter Potas)

Some parts of the video show masks inside the White House, but at one point, footage from inside the Oval Office shows Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Jackson and Jackson’s family members gathered around Biden. Mask

PSAKI defends Orange Harris’ maskless hug with Judge Jackson: ‘An emotional moment’

On Friday, Saki rescued Harris when he hugged Jackson without a mask after close contact with his communications director who tested positive. COVID-19 This week. The content of the video directly contradicts Saki’s claim that “the vice president wore a mask inside” and “when there was a private salute, they all wore masks before leaving.”

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Peter Dusi about the hug between Harris and Jackson at a White House event on Friday, Saki appeared to admit the mistake, saying Harris “kept social distance for 99.9% of today’s show, and had an emotional moment that was understandable. . “

Judge Ketanji embraced Brown Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, on April 08, 2022, after concluding a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

Judge Ketanji embraced Brown Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, on April 08, 2022, after concluding a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

READ Also  12 Massachusetts State Troopers fired for refusing to comply with vaccine mandate

Dusi reminded Saki that Harris too Excluded the use of face masks Thursday while presiding over Senate confirmation for Jackson.

“She’s been instrumental in convincing or supervising the first black woman in the Supreme Court,” Saki said, adding that Harris had been “socially away from the people for the vast majority of his time overseeing the confirmation yesterday.” “

Earlier this week, Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for Covid-19 a day after attending an event at the White House where he was in close contact with Harris and the former president. Barack Obama Without a mask. Simmons is isolated at home.

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris departed April 5, 2022 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., after an event to reduce the cost of affordable health care and health care for families.

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris departed April 5, 2022 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., after an event to reduce the cost of affordable health care and health care for families.
(Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CDC website States Vaccinated persons who have come in contact with someone who is Covid-19 positive should wear a mask for 10 days while others are around.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.

#Psaki #claims #COVID #exposed #Harris #wore #mask #Jackson #ceremony #video #shows

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment