Psaki condemns directive from Abbott labeling sex changes for minors as child abuse

18 seconds ago
White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) on Tuesday, directing an investigation into the alleged sex-abuse of Texas children. Has done. .

“Since the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby instruct your agency to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation into any reported incidents of this abusive practice in the state of Texas,” Abbott’s letter said. “To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must comply with the law as defined in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401.”

As explained in Abbott’s letter, it is already illegal in Texas to cover various types of transgender sex surgery in children, including disinfection, mastectomy or otherwise healthy body parts. The administration of adolescent-blocking drugs and unnatural doses of testosterone or estrogen are also illegal in the state.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the State Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

(Montenegrin Monroe / Getty Images)

Saki complained that Abbott’s directives and similar measures in Florida and other states were “designed to target and attack children in need of the most support.”

The White House will not say if the dominance of Leah Thomas changes Biden’s position on trans athletes in girls’ sports.

READ Also  Deaf Football Team Takes California by Storm

“LGBTQI + students are already at risk of intimidation and violence for being themselves,” Saki said. “It’s not an isolated move, as multiple states have proven by following it. We’re seeing Republican leaders learn what students can or can’t read, what they can or can’t learn, and the biggest problem is who can or can’t.” Take steps to control it. “

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre smiles as she arrives for a press briefing at the White House on November 4, 2021.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Saki was echoing a statement made by White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre to The Dallas Morning News.

“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop indulging in healthcare decisions that create unnecessary tension between pediatricians and their patients,” Jean-Pierre said. “No parent should face the pain of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”

