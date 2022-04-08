Psaki defends Kamala Harris’ maskless hug with Judge Jackson: ‘An emotional moment’



White House Press Secretary Jane Saki on Friday defended Vice President Kamala Harris for giving Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson an unmasked hug this week after he came into close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked about the hug by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Peter Dusi during a ceremony at the White House on Friday to honor Jackson’s confirmation at the White House, Saki appeared to admit the mistake, saying Harris had an “emotional moment.”

Saki further mentioned that Harris was out.

After close contact with the Covid Positive Staff, Harris presides over the Senate in disguise, disobeying CDC guidelines.

“Does the CDC say that people in close contact can hug people outside?” Doocy pressed.

“We know, Peter, from the outside you can benefit significantly,” Saki said.

Ducie then reminded Saki that Harris had dropped the use of face masks when he presided over the Senate confirmation for Jackson on Thursday.

“She is playing a key role in ensuring or supervising the first black woman in the Supreme Court,” Saki said. He stressed that Harris “was socially away from the people for a huge, overwhelming majority of his time overseeing this confirmation yesterday.”

Asked further about how Dusi’s example was “not for the rules, but for the VP,” Saki said Harris “kept social distance for 99.9% of today’s event, and had an emotional moment that is understandable.”

Earlier this week, Harris’ communications director, Jamal Simmons, tested positive for Covid-19 a day after attending an event at the White House where he was in close contact with Harris and the former president. Barack Obama Without a mask. Simmons is isolated at home.

CDC website States Vaccinated people who have come in contact with someone who is Kovid positive should wear a mask for 10 days and stay close to others.

Saki added Friday that there is a “possibility” that President Biden could test positive for COVID-19.

“Even if the president doubles, he can still test positive for Covid,” Saki told reporters.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.