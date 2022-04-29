Psaki defends Nina Jankowicz, claims DHS ‘disinformation’ board continuation of work under Trump



The White House is doubling its support for the recently announced one Department of Homeland Security The initiative to fight online “confusion” and protect those chosen to lead those efforts whose past comments have raised concerns.

Speaking to reporters Friday, White House Press Secretary Jane Saki further defended the DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board and its nominee for director, Gadget Clock White House spokesman Jackie Heinrich, saying the effort was a continuation of the work of former President Trump’s administration. .

Critics have slammed Biden’s “truth ministry” for “misleading” the internet into police.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas To testify The board, which was formed Wednesday to fight online confusion, was later told that Nina Jankovic, a former misleading fellow at the Wilson Center, would head the board as executive director.

As Jankowicz describes, Psaki claims he is “an expert in online confusion” and insists he is “a person with a wide range of qualifications.”

Saki said the board’s efforts are “part of a continuation of the work that began in the Department of Homeland Security in 2020 under former President Trump.”

Asked how Jankovic could act as an effective board leader based on previous comments, including public support for the Democratic Party and the dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story, Saki reiterated that the job had begun under the previous administration.

“Anyone who criticizes this, I have not heard them criticize the work under the former president, which is interesting to note in context,” Saki said when he outlined a fact sheet published by the department explaining the board’s goals.

“It’s a work in progress to counter unauthorized terrorism, other threats and how misleading, misleading information is being pushed, led, and so on, so this is something we think has been going on for some time,” Saki said. “This is the form it is receiving and contains a fact sheet that gives precise details.”

“This is the person who will oversee the work of that board,” Saki said of Jankovic. “Personal decisions depend on the Department of Homeland Security. I have only outlined this person’s extensive history and background, but I think it is important to mention here that this is an important confusion-related work initiated under the former administration.”

In his selection to serve as executive director of the newly announced board, Jankowicz has faced renewed criticism over the story of Hunter Biden Laptop and the video he shared on TikTok criticizing political opposition.

Before Jankowicz Mentioned The laptop, which has been endorsed by multiple news outlets, has been hailed as a “Trump campaign product” and a “Russian influence option.”

Jankowicz this week tried to clarify his October 2020 tweet that he only tweeted live in a presidential debate.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.