Psaki maintains Biden was ‘not involved’ with Hunter’s business dealings



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie continues to dismiss questions from reporters about whether Hunter was involved in Biden’s business dealings during his tenure as Vice President.

Asked by Gadget Clock White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich on Wednesday whether President Hunter had spoken to his son’s business partners about Hunter’s business dealings, Saki said, “Again, nothing has changed from what I said yesterday. The president is not involved in business. His son’s business. . “

Hunter Biden Business Partner Visits 8 Extra White Houses in 2016, Visitor Log Show

“Even through her son’s business partners?” Heinrich asked.

“He is not involved in his son’s business dealings,” Saki replied.

The New York Post first reported earlier this week that Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, Met Joe Biden Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of a series of 27 reports given to Schwerin at the White House, based on a visitor log archived by the Obama White House, where he met with various associates of the vice president.

Schwerin, president of the dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, met at least twice in 2016 with then-vice-president Biden’s chief of staff Steve Richetti. The two tours took place on February 29 and August 17 in Room 276. At the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB), according to the 2016 White House visitor log.

Richetti was a longtime advisor President Biden And served as its Chief of Staff from 2013 to 2017. He is currently serving as a White House Counselor in Biden.

Schwerin met with Ann Mary Parsons, who worked as a general assistant at Rosemont until 2014 before joining Biden’s office, at least three times between February and June 2016, a Gadget Clock digital review found. According to a White House visitor’s log, Schwerin met him on Biden’s “West Y”.[ng]Office on 24 February, 8 April and 9 June. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Heinrich asked Saki on Tuesday that the president still maintains that he had not spoken to Hunter Biden about his business dealings. “He has maintained the statements he made in the past,” Saki said, telling Heinrich that he had “no further information about the visit, which came more than ten years ago.”

Schwerin Hunter Biden is involved in various foreign business transactions.

Schwerin made three more visits in 2016 with staff from Vice President Biden’s office. Schwerin met John McGrail, who is one Consultant Near Biden, July 15 and September 9 at the White House. He also met Caitlin Demers, who was Worship In June 2016, as an associate consultant in Biden’s office. He is currently a special assistant to President Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klein.

Cameron Cowthron and Joe Schoffstal of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.